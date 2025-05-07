For the second time this season the series will use its new-for-2025 Super440 format, split across three races.

Track action kicks off with two half-hour practice sessions on Friday before competitive running gets underway on Saturday.

Again teams will be forced to jump between the soft and super soft compound Dunlop tyres, although the order is reversed compared to Taupo.

At Symmons Plains, drivers will qualify and race on the super soft tyre for Race 1 and qualify and race on the soft tyre for Race 2, all on Saturday.

They will then return to the super soft for qualifying and the longer two-stop race on Sunday.

Teams will have just two sets of softs for the weekend.

That Sunday race has been shortened slightly due to concerns over fuel range.

When is the Tasmania Super440?

The third round of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place at Symmons Plains in Launceston, Tasmania, on May 9-11.

Tasmania Super440 Supercars sessions (AEST)

Friday, May 9

Practice 1 – 11:55am (30 mins)

Practice 2 – 3:00pm (30 mins)

Saturday, May 10

Qualifying for Race 1 – 9:05am

Qualifying for Race 2 – 9:55am

Race 1 – 12:05am (50 laps)

Race 2 – 3:55pm (50 laps)

Sunday, May 11

Qualifying for Race 3 – 9:35am (30 mins)

Top 10 Shootout – 11:55am

Race 3 – 2:35pm (78 laps)

How does qualifying work?

Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Tasmania Super440.

Format 2 will be used for Race 1 and Race 2. That will feature two, back-to-back 10-minute sessions. Part one will feature the full field. The top 10 cars will advance to part two, where they will have another 10 minutes to set the first five rows of the grid.

After the grid is set for Race 1, that format is immediately repeated for Race 2.

Format 3 will be used for Race 3. Part one of qualifying (Q1) will feature every car participating in a 10-minute session. At the end of 10 minutes, the top 18 cars will advance to part two (Q2). At the end of another 10 minutes, the top 10 drivers will advance to the Top 10 Shootout.

That single-lap dash will then determine the first five rows of the grid.

How to watch Supercars Tasmania Super440 on TV

Live coverage of the Supercars Tasmania Super440 will be live on Foxtel and Kayo across all three days. There is no live free-to-air coverage of the Tasmania Super440.

How to live stream Supercars Tasmania Super440

The Tasmania Super440 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo from Friday through to Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch via Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Tasmania Super440 broadcast start times (AEST)

Friday, May 9

Foxtel/Kayo – 11:30am

Saturday, May 10

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:00am

Sunday, May 11

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:00am

Will there be live updates from the Tasmania Super440?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Taupo Super440 thanks to Mobil 1.

Tasmania Super440 signing session details

All 24 Supercars drivers will attend a signing session at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania in Launceston on Thursday, May 8. The event will start at 3:00pm local time with drivers available between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

Tasmania Super440 ticket details

Tickets for the Supercars Tasmania Super440 are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website.

Tasmania Super440 weather forecast

According to the BOM, cool but mostly dry conditions are expected in the Launceston area across the weekend. On Friday it will be partly cloudy with a maximum of 18 degrees, while the forecast is for mostly sunny and 19 degrees on Saturday.

On Sunday it is predicted to be partly cloudy with a maximum of 19 degrees. There is a slight chance of a shower on all three days, with that chance for the 24-hour period at 20 percent.

What are the support categories at the Tasmania Super440?

The Tasmania Super440 supports line-up is headlined by Super2. Touring Car Masters, Aussie Racing Cars and V8 SuperUtes are also on the undercard.

2025 Snowy River Caravans Super440 track schedule (all times AEST)