Television cameras did not capture the incident as it unfolded but did pick up Car #888 on its roof at Eau Rouge during the night at Spa-Francorchamps during the sixth hour.

Konrad was seen walking away from the scene at Raidillon, with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport advising from its official X account: “Unfortunately #888 Triple Eight JMR is out of the race after an incident. We're glad that Martin Konrad is okay.”

The Safety Car had initially been called in order to retrieve the #88 Attempto Racing Audi from the gravel trap at Les Combes after Leonardo Moncini had been turned around by Klaus Bachler (#911 Pure Rxcing Porsche).

The #888 Mercedes-AMG had been running third in the Pro-Am class and 49th outright in the hands of Jordan Love, who handed over to Konrad when the field took the opportunity to pit.

It would seem that the Austrian had lost control as he was taking a wave-by although whether or not he was caught out by track conditions, which were tricky due to rain on and off, is not clear.

This year's 24 Hours of Spa represented Triple Eight's debut in the famous race, allowing Prince Jefri Ibrahim to compete in the Intercontinental GT Challenge Independent Cup, with Alexander Sims completing the driving quartet for the event.