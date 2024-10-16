With an influx of new entries, Round 5 will be held in conjunction with the Shannons SpeedSeries’ Race Sydney on October 18-20.

There is a brand new Ford Mustang GT3 for former Touring Car Masters and Super3 competitor, Jason Gomersall, entered in the Am Cup. The Mustang will join the race-winning Miedecke Motorsport entry of George Miedecke and Rylan Gray.

Gomersall Motorsport will have three entries, with Glenn Walker to debut in an Am Cup BMW M4 GT4 F82 and Silver Cup’s Jake Camilleri again behind the wheel of his Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Also in Am Cup will be experienced production car racer Anthony Soole in a McLaren 570s GT4, and Tony Quinn will make his return in the Porsche Cayman 718 RS CS GT4

Super2 driver Lochie Dalton will suit up in Pro-Am Cup where he will partner with fellow Tasmanian Ben Newman in a Mercedes-AMG GT4. TekworkX Motorsport will field two brand new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CSs in Pro-Am. Zoe Woods is joined by Dan Jilesen, while Zoe’s father Rob debuts alongside young Lachlan Evennett.

In the Silver Cup title fight, the advantage lies with Method Motorsport. Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman lead the standings after a DNF for the Miedecke Motorsport Mustang in Race 2. The new addition of Sam Brabham and Antonio Astuti in the Love Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 spiced up the last round, where Tim Leahey and Cody Burcher dominated in their BMW M4 GT4 G82.

Shane Smollen and Lachlan Mineeff in the Method Motorsport Porsche, hold a comfortable advantage at the top of the Pro-Am Cup standings. Also in Pro-Am Cup aboard a BMW are form driver Ryder Quinn and Steve Jakic, along with Jason Yu and Josh Buchan in the Zagame Autosport McLaren Artura GT4, which had a front row start at The Bend.

Jacob Lawrence can secure the Am Cup title in the Randall Racing BMW M4 GT4 G82s with co-driver John Bowe, while Jacob’s father Peter will aim to make it a team one-two finish alongside Jamie Augustine.

There are two official practice sessions on Friday, qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday, with Sunday’s second hour-long race to complete the round.

Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 5 Entry List for Race Sydney