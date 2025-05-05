The governing body has issued a document outlining how the event will be handled should there be a lightning strike at or around the Miami International Autodrome.

That details the procedure for suspending the race to allow personnel to shelter in place.

If necessary, the race will be stopped, with cars returning to the pit lane before being pushed into their respective garages where the garage doors will remain open unless instructed otherwise.

One the race director is satisfied conditions are safe, cars will then be returned to the fast lane in the pits with a 10-minute warning once cars are in place before they are released.

However, as cars headed out to the grid to start the race, the circuit was basked in sunshine.

Even still, heavy weather cells were present both to the north and as close as 10km to the south of the circuit.

Those systems were moving north-east, skirting around the Miami International Autodrome with the FIA weather system noting that no rain is expected at the venue.

However, the presence of significant patches around the venue remain with the FIA adopting a proactive approach to the threat the weather poses.