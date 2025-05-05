Oscar Piastri claimed his fourth win of the year after again getting the better of Max Verstappen in wheel-to-wheel combat.

The Australian was patient as Verstappen defended aggressively before taking the lead on Turn 14 after forcing a mistake from the Dutchman.

Lando Norris recovered to second after leaving the road at the first corner, while George Russell benefitted from a Virtual Safety Car to claim third.

Jack Doohan was an opening lap casualty after colliding with Liam Lawson, the Kiwi dropping off the back of the pack before he retired after 37 laps.