The pocket rockets are part of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 event, with three drivers in contention for the outright series title. It will be the first time since 2019 that the Aussie Racing Cars have raced on the streets of Surfers Paradise.
Three drivers enter the season finale as the main contenders. Just two points separate the trio in the title fight that is set to go right down to the wire.
Reigning tile holder Joel Heinrich holds the points lead by just a solitary point over Kody Garland with Cody Brewczynski just another point behind.
Brewczynski won the last race at the Phillip Island sixth round over Garland, but it was the Heinrich who took out the round overall and put him in the outright lead.
While the overall title is yet to be decided at the seventh round, the classes have been already been wrapped up.
With only 25 points on offer for the round victor, the Masters Cup is in the hands of Kent Quinn who currently holds a 30-point advantage over Cody McKay. Scott Dornan has dominated Gold Cup and has a 36-point lead over Joe Andriske.
In the Rookie Cup standings, Mason Harvey leads his teammate Jordan Freestone by 31 points after an impressive maiden campaign in the category.
A few well-known drivers will return for the Gold Coast event and include Kyle Ensbey, Courtney Prince and Steve Jakic. Anthony DiMauro, one of the outright frontrunners, returns after he missed rounds
Category owner Tony Quinn will race on the Gold Coast as will Scott Taylor who continues to compete across various categories this year.
Massive Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Round 6 Entry List for the Gold Coast
|#
|Driver
|Model
|Class
|Team
|1
|Joel Heinrich
|Mustang
|Championship
|Osborn’s Transport
|3
|Steve Jakic
|Mustang
|Championship
|Black Diamond Building and Construction
|4
|Scott Andriske
|Camaro
|Championship
|Riskie Racing
|6
|Ian Chivas
|Altima
|Gold Cup
|Chivas Motorsport
|7
|Andrew Lorgelly
|Euro GT
|Masters Cup
|Muscle Motor Trimmers
|8
|Asher Johnston
|Mustang
|Rookie Cup
|Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises
|9
|Ryan Reynolds
|Mustang
|Championship
|Jascott Civil/Reynovate Constructions
|14
|Matt Gooding
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|VIM Cover/PCA Racing
|15
|Emma Clark
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|Mable
|17
|Denis Butler
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|Butler Fabrication/Team Grand Racing
|18
|Cody Brewczynski
|Mustang
|Championship
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|19
|Chris Mercer
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|City Sweep Racing
|21
|Shane Mann
|Mustang
|Rookie Cup
|Safe Direction
|22
|Scott O’Keefe
|Mustang
|Masters Cup
|MSS Group/O’Keefe Motorsports
|23
|Scott Dornan
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|Action Line Making
|25
|Reece Chapman
|Mustang
|Championship
|Guardian Interlock Systems/Motorsport25
|28
|Kent Quinn
|Mustang
|Masters Cup
|Norganic Proteins Australia
|32
|Courtney Prince
|Mustang
|Championship
|Corish Motorsports
|41
|Kody Garland
|Mustang
|Championship
|Kody Garland Racing
|47
|Troy Jones
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|Pro Cool Racing/Motorsport25
|49
|Kyle Ensbey
|Mustang
|Championship
|Diesel Express
|54
|Mason Harvey
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|Corish Motorsport
|56
|Brendon Tucker
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|Variety Racing
|57
|Brandon Madden
|Camaro
|Championship
|Riskie Racing/Unit/ZDS
|58
|Joseph Andriske
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|Riskie Racing/QLD Engineering Supplies
|68
|Craig Thompson
|Mustang
|Masters Cup
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|69
|Cody Mckay
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|Cody Mckay Motorsport
|75
|Tony Ross
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|TJR75 All Yacht Consulting and Sales
|78
|Grant Thompson
|Mustang
|Championship
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|86
|Brett Osborn
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|Osborn’s Transport
|87
|Andrew Corish
|Mustang
|Championship
|Corish Motorsport
|91
|Anthony DiMauro
|Camaro
|Championship
|Koan Solutions – Crete & Works Co
|95
|Nathan Williams
|Mustang
|Championship
|Competition Coatings
|96
|Jeff Watters
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|Sciberras Racing
|101
|Tony Quinn
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|Norganic Proteins
|111
|Diesel Thomas
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|TFH Hire Services
|147
|Jarrod Crick
|Mustang
|Championship
|Thrive Lending Group/WSM
|222
|Scott Taylor
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|287
|Jordan Freestone
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|Corish Motorsports
|777
|Desmond Collier
|Euro GT
|Rookie Cup
|TFH Hire Services