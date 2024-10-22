The pocket rockets are part of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 event, with three drivers in contention for the outright series title. It will be the first time since 2019 that the Aussie Racing Cars have raced on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

Three drivers enter the season finale as the main contenders. Just two points separate the trio in the title fight that is set to go right down to the wire.

Reigning tile holder Joel Heinrich holds the points lead by just a solitary point over Kody Garland with Cody Brewczynski just another point behind.

Featured Videos

Brewczynski won the last race at the Phillip Island sixth round over Garland, but it was the Heinrich who took out the round overall and put him in the outright lead.

While the overall title is yet to be decided at the seventh round, the classes have been already been wrapped up.

With only 25 points on offer for the round victor, the Masters Cup is in the hands of Kent Quinn who currently holds a 30-point advantage over Cody McKay. Scott Dornan has dominated Gold Cup and has a 36-point lead over Joe Andriske.

In the Rookie Cup standings, Mason Harvey leads his teammate Jordan Freestone by 31 points after an impressive maiden campaign in the category.

A few well-known drivers will return for the Gold Coast event and include Kyle Ensbey, Courtney Prince and Steve Jakic. Anthony DiMauro, one of the outright frontrunners, returns after he missed rounds

Category owner Tony Quinn will race on the Gold Coast as will Scott Taylor who continues to compete across various categories this year.

Massive Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Round 6 Entry List for the Gold Coast

# Driver Model Class Team 1 Joel Heinrich Mustang Championship Osborn’s Transport 3 Steve Jakic Mustang Championship Black Diamond Building and Construction 4 Scott Andriske Camaro Championship Riskie Racing 6 Ian Chivas Altima Gold Cup Chivas Motorsport 7 Andrew Lorgelly Euro GT Masters Cup Muscle Motor Trimmers 8 Asher Johnston Mustang Rookie Cup Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises 9 Ryan Reynolds Mustang Championship Jascott Civil/Reynovate Constructions 14 Matt Gooding Camaro Gold Cup VIM Cover/PCA Racing 15 Emma Clark Mustang Gold Cup Mable 17 Denis Butler Camaro Gold Cup Butler Fabrication/Team Grand Racing 18 Cody Brewczynski Mustang Championship Western Sydney Motorsport 19 Chris Mercer Camaro Masters Cup City Sweep Racing 21 Shane Mann Mustang Rookie Cup Safe Direction 22 Scott O’Keefe Mustang Masters Cup MSS Group/O’Keefe Motorsports 23 Scott Dornan Camaro Gold Cup Action Line Making 25 Reece Chapman Mustang Championship Guardian Interlock Systems/Motorsport25 28 Kent Quinn Mustang Masters Cup Norganic Proteins Australia 32 Courtney Prince Mustang Championship Corish Motorsports 41 Kody Garland Mustang Championship Kody Garland Racing 47 Troy Jones Camaro Masters Cup Pro Cool Racing/Motorsport25