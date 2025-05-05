Born in the same year that his father ‘Bo’ won the Great Race at Bathurst, Seton has made his own mark on the sport as a driver, team owner and engineer.

He cut his teeth in karts before making the first of his own 26 Bathurst starts as an 18-year-old in 1983 sharing his father’s Ford Capri – a car that remains in the family today.

Seton Jr soon caught his big break with Fred Gibson’s Nissan team and narrowly missed out on a maiden Australian Touring Car Championship crown in a final round thriller in 1987.

Starting Glenn Seton Racing in 1989, Seton fought through tough early years campaigning Ford Sierras but hit the ground running when the V8 formula was introduced in 1993.

He won that year’s ATCC title and scored another in 1997, this time in a trimmed down, single-car effort after the outlawing of cigarette support two years earlier decimated his budget.

Renamed Ford Tickford Racing in 1999 amid increased Blue oval support, Seton sold the team to English firm Prodrive four years later and, after further changes of ownership, it continues today as Tickford Racing.

Seton drove for the rebranded Ford Performance Racing in 2003 and ’04 and finished runner-up in the Bathurst 1000 on both occasions alongside Craig Lowndes.

A single year with Dick Johnson Racing proved his last as a full-timer, before again climbing the Bathurst podium as co-driver to James Courtney at Stone Brothers Racing in 2006.

His final three Great Race starts came in Holdens, crossing the divide to join the Holden Racing Team for two years from 2007 before bowing out with Kelly Racing in 2010.

Seton is widely regarded as the best driver never to win the Great Race following a series of heartbreaks that included engine failure while leading nine laps from the end in 1995.

Glenn has remained involved in motorsport in various roles across recent decades, including as a driver, a mentor to son Aaron, and an engineering gun-for-hire through his GSR business.

Speedcafe celebrates Seton’s 60th birthday with a look through his Hall of Fame career in 60 photographs.

Images courtesy of Glenis Lindley, InSyde Media, Richard Gresham and Supplied.