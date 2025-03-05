Craill launched Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises last year, fielding a single ARC entry driven by team co-owner and fellow South Aussie Asher Johnston.

It proved a challenging campaign as an engine failure at Wanneroo in May led to a heavy crash and a period on the sidelines while the car was being rebuilt.

Having returned for the final events of 2024, the team is aiming to run a full season for Johnston this year and a second car at selected rounds.

That will be driven by 22-year-old South Australian Jack Boyd, whose father Glenn is a long-time ARC competitor.

Boyd’s scheduled is slated to consist of Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park, the two SA events later in the season and a state championship campaign.

“You might say we are running before we can walk, but there’s a method to our madness,” explained Craill.

“Jack and his dad, Glenn, have a huge amount of experience in Aussie Racing Cars and having a second car accelerates our ability to get up to speed.

“It will also be great for Jack to have a teammate to bounce ideas off, so it’s win-win for everyone.

“It’s also important to me to help develop the sport in South Australia and in particular, young drivers from this part of the world.

“And the cars look utterly fantastic together so clearly there’s no going back now.

“We are quite ambitious in our goals long term, including the potential of expanding to additional cars, and this is another step to building our credibility while at the same time giving both cars the best chance to be competitive as well.”

The team has recently inked deals with country New South Wales Ford dealership, Inverell Ford, and SA-based alcohol distributor, Empire Liquor, though its Badger ‘Fursty Ferret’ beer brand.

“We have worked extremely hard commercially to build the program and we’re proud to welcome Ben and his team at Inverell Ford along for the ride,” added Craill.

“He’s a bigger motorsport nut than I am so we get on brilliantly and we can’t wait to do some cool things with them this year.

“They join our other new and returning supporters – and there’s more to come in that space. We’re trying to build something that can benefit all our supporters in the long term.

“We will be on the grid in Sydney, looking great and putting on the best show we can. I say ‘we’ – the two boys will be on the grid. I’ll be in pit lane, probably losing what little hair I have left.”

The opening round of the 2025 Aussie Racing Cars Super Series is set to take place as part of the Trophy Tour event at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 21-23.