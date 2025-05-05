Doohan’s debut season has from the outset been dogged by speculation that Argentine Franco Colapinto is being lined up to take over his seat after signing as a reserve driver.

A Turn 1 tangle with Liam Lawson snuffed out any hope that the Gold Coast-raised driver would shine in the Miami race after out-qualifying teammate Pierre Gasly for the first time.

The Race has subsequently reported the team is evaluating a potential driver change ahead of the next GP at Imola on May 18, which kicks off a European triple-header.

Doohan has undoubtedly endured a tough debut season to date and is one of just four drivers yet to score a point after six races.

Lows have included an opening lap crash at the Australian Grand Prix, a series of penalties in China, a heavy practice impact in Japan and now the Miami wipeout.

Some will argue that six races in an underperforming car – with which experienced teammate Gasly has only taken one Grand Prix points finish – is no way to judge a young driver.

Doohan earned his seat after finishing third in the 2023 F2 season and serving his time as an Alpine Academy driver.

Colapinto proved quick in a nine-race cameo at Williams last year, scoring points twice but also suffered more than his share of heavy accidents.

Although the presence of Colapinto has loomed large since pre-season, Doohan’s position as the incumbent still largely put his future in his own hands.

At least until now.

What do you think? Has Doohan done enough to maintain his F1 seat beyond Miami?