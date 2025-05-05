As revealed by Speedcafe last week, McNamara has been recruited by GM to manage its Supercars involvement amid the fallout from Triple Eight’s shock defection to Ford.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as GM Motorsports Supercars Racing Program Manager at General Motors!” McNamara wrote today on LinkedIn.

McNamara also posted a description of the newly-minted position.

“Leading and overseeing all competition aspects of the GM Supercars program, managing the relationship with the sanctioning body, and working with GM Motorsports to develop and execute plans to win races and championships in Supercars,” it read.

McNamara led Holden Motorsport from the mid-2000s to 2017 as part of a 22-year stint at Holden.

His new Melbourne-based role will complement GM’s other big signing, Brisbane-based Triple Eight technical director Jeromy Moore.

McNamara’s appointment is understood to have been made directly by GM’s US bosses, who have taken an active role in steadying the Chevy ship following the Triple Eight bombshell.

GM has also secured an exclusive engine supply deal with KRE and appointed Team 18 as its homologation squad.