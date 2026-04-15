Bates and Williams have entered the upcoming Rally Portugal, the fifth round of the WRC2 season with Sports Racing Technologies.

To make the special occasions, Bates will sport a scheme paying homage to his father Neal Bates and co-driver Coral Taylor.

The Toyota GR Yaris will be white with blue and red flashes to match the Toyota Corolla WRC that Bates and Taylor made famous in the Australian Rally Championship.

“This is an incredible opportunity to compete at Rally Portugal and step into WRC2 again,” said Bates.

“Portugal is one of, if not the biggest rally in the world and it’s a rally I’ve dreamt of doing for a long time. It’s going to be a huge challenge, but one we’re ready to take on.

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“A special thanks to Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia for their support in helping bring this together. It’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m very grateful.”

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Bates made his last FIA World Rally Championship start in 2022, finishing fourth in WRC2 at Rally New Zealand behind Hayden Paddon, Shane van Gisbergen, and Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

Bates’ return to WRC2 is being supported by Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia.

John Pappas, Toyota vice president of national sales, marketing and franchise operations, hailed the opportunity for Bates to compete on the world stage.

“One of the core pillars of Toyota Gazoo Racing is developing people and providing them with opportunities to grow, and Harry’s WRC2 campaign in Portugal is a perfect example of that philosophy in action,” said Pappas.

“Harry has consistently demonstrated the talent, discipline and professionalism required to succeed at the highest level of rallying.

“Rally Portugal is one of the toughest events on the world rally calendar, and we’re excited to see Harry showcase just how competitive he is on the global stage.”

Rally Portugal takes place on May 7-10.

Before that, he will compete in the Australian Rally Championship-opening Rally Queensland on April 17-19.