The first-ever New Zealand double header got off to a bizarre start with a cyclone interrupting the opening leg on the north island.

Despite being shortened it was still an entertaining half-weekend, headlined by Toyota breaking its Supercars duck just nine races into its first season.

That made it a history-making event in more ways than one, something Former Legend and AVL break down in detail.

They also discuss all of the big news from around the motor racing world and look ahead to this weekend’s Christchurch Supercars round.

Watch or Listen now!