The inaugural ITM Christchurch Super440 promises to be one of the biggest Supercars events in history, with 540km of racing totalling 172 laps.

The threat of Cyclone Vaiunu thwarted Sunday morning’s 120km race at Taupo, which has been added to the Ruapuna program – making it more Christchurch Super560 than Super440.

It means racing across all three days, with Kiwi Supercars fans to be treated to an additional race on Friday afternoon.

Brodie Kostecki won the opening race at Taupo on the super soft tyre before Ryan Wood scored a come-from-behind win in closer.

With four races and a new track for most of the championship drivers to get acclimated with, it’s anyone’s guess who will win.

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When is the ITM Christchurch Super440?

The ITM Christchurch Super440 takes place on April 17-19 at Ruapuna in New Zealand’s South Island.

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It marks the second leg in a New Zealand double-header after the ITM Taupo Super440 a week prior.

Christchurch Super440 Supercars sessions

Friday, April 17 Duration Local (NZST) AEST ACST AWST Practice 45 minutes 9:35 7:35 7:05 5:35 Qualifying for Race 1 30 minutes 14:15 12:15 11:45 10:15 Race 1 37 laps 16:35 14:35 14:05 12:35 Saturday, April 18 Qualifying for Race 2 30 minutes 10:05 8:05 7:35 6:05 Qualifying for Race 3 30 minutes 11:00 9:00 8:30 7:00 Race 2 37 laps 12:45 10:45 10:15 8:45 Race 3 37 laps 16:10 14:10 13:40 12:10 Sunday, April 19 Qualifying for Race 4 30 minutes 11:50 9:50 9:20 7:50 Top 10 Shootout 30 minutes 12:45 10:45 10:15 8:45 Race 4 61 laps 15:05 13:05 12:35 11:05

Supercars Christchurch Super440 qualifying explained

Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Christchurch Super440.

Format 2 will be used for Race 1, Race 2, and Race 3.

That will feature two, back-to-back sessions. Part one will feature all 24 cars on track for 12 minutes. The top 10 cars from part one will advance to part two, where they will take to the track for eight minutes.

Format 3 will be used for Race 4.

The slowest six cars will be eliminated after part one, leaving 18 cars for part two. After part two, the eight slowest cars will be eliminated while 10 fastest cars will advance to the Top 10 Shootout. Part one and part two will each last 12 minutes.

How long is each Supercars race at Christchurch?

Race 1, Race 2, and Race 3 at the Christchurch Super440 are 37 laps (120km) apiece. Race 3 is the longest at 61 laps (200km).

Friday’s race and Saturday’s two races will require one pit stop for a minimum of two tyre changes while Sunday’s finale will feature a minimum of two pit stops for fuel and tyres.

Tyre compounds at Supercars Christchurch Super440 explained.

Supercar will use soft compound tyres for Race 1, Race 2, and Race 4 of the Christchurch Super440, as well as the corresponding qualifying session.

Race 3 of the weekend will feature super soft compound tyres.

Teams are not allowed to mix tyre compounds in-race.

Supercars Christchurch Super440 schedule (NZST/local time)

Friday April 17 Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:20 8:50 Events Safety & Course Car Tours and Pit Lane Walk 9:00 9:20 GTNZ 0:20 Practice 1 9:35 10:20 Supercars 0:45 Practice 10:35 10:55 Formula Ford 0:20 Practice 1 11:05 11:25 Historic 0:20 Practice 11:40 12:10 Supercars 0:30 Event Rides 12:25 12:45 GTNZ 0:20 Qualifying 12:55 13:15 Formula Ford 0:20 Qualifying 13:40 14:00 Historic 0:20 Qualifying 14:15 14:27 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 10 14:37 14:45 Supercars 0:08 Q2 Race 10 15:05 1 lap after 15:33 GTNZ 0:30 Race 1 15:45 1 lap after 16:03 Formula Ford 0:20 Race 1 16:35 1 lap after 17:48 Supercars 37 laps Race 10 Saturday April 18 Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:25 8:45 Events 0:20 Safety and Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk 8:55 9:05 Supercars 0:10 TV Track Time 9:15 9:45 GTNZ 0:30 Race 2 10:05 10:17 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 11 10:25 10:37 Supercars 0:12 Q2 Race 11 11:00 11:12 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 12 11:20 11:32 Supercars 0:12 Q2 Race 12 11:37 11:50 Events 0:13 Entertainment 11:55 12:15 Formula Ford 0:20 Race 2 12:45 1 lap after 13:58 Supercars 37 laps Race 11 14:05 14:15 Events 0:10 Entertainment 14:25 14:55 GTNZ 0:30 Race 3 15:05 15:25 Historic 0:20 Race 1 16:10 1 lap after 17:23 Supercars 37 laps Race 12 Sunday April 19 Start Finish Category Duration Session 9:05 9:25 Formula Ford 0:20 Race 3 9:35 9:55 Historic 0:20 Race 2 10:05 10:30 Events 0:25 Super Fan Experience (Pit Lane) 10:05 10:30 Events 0:25 Safety and Course Car Tours 10:30 10:45 Events 0:15 Drivers Parade 10:50 11:30 GTNZ 0:40 Race 4 11:50 12:02 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 13 12:10 12:22 Supercars 0:12 Q2 Race 13 12:45 13:15 Supercars 0:30 Top Ten Shootout 13:30 13:50 Formula Ford 0:20 Entertainment 14:00 14:20 Historic 0:20 Race 4 15:05 1 lap after 16:53 Supercars 61 laps Race 13

How to watch the Christchurch Super440 on TV in Australia

Live coverage of the Christchurch Super440 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports across all three days. There is no live free-to-air coverage.

How to live stream the Christchurch Super440 in Australia

The Christchurch Super440 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.

How to watch the Christchurch Super440 in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Christchurch Super440 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Taupo Christchurch Super440 TV broadcast start times (AEST)

Friday, April 17

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:15am AEST

Saturday, April 18

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:15am AEST

Sunday, April 19

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:00am AEST

Christchurch Super440 ticket details

Tickets for the Supercars Christchurch Super440 are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website. Early estimates are for an event sellout.

What are the support categories at the Christchurch Super440?

The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported at Ruapuna by Historic Touring Cars, Formula Ford, and GT.

Will there be live updates?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars session at the Christchurch Super440.

Is Liam Lawson racing in Supercars?

Despite reports of Liam Lawson potentially racing in Supercars during the break, the Formula 1 star will not race at the Christchurch Super440.

Are there any signing sessions at the Christchurch Super440?

There is one signing session featuring all 24 drivers on Saturday, April 18 from 8:35am NZST in Merchandise Alley at Ruapuna.

Will there be a driver parade?

Before qualifying for the 200km feature race on Sunday at the Christchurch Super440, drivers will be paraded around Ruapuna at 10:30am NZST.

CLICK HERE to download your Christchurch Super440 map

Christchurch Super440 travel and parking information

There is free parking in the northern carpark at Ruapuna but is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-paid premium parking has sold out. Those who have premium parking will enter via Gate B between Turn 10 and 11.

There is also parking at the Canterbury Agricultural Park, which will have a free shuttle to the event that operates until 6:30pm NZST across all three days.

Alternatively, fans can take a shuttle from the Christchurch CBD, with return tickets from $30.

More details are available HERE via the Supercars website.

Jason Richards Memorial Trophy points after the Taupo Super440

Pos Driver Team Points Diff 1 Ryan Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing 213 2 Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering 196 17 3 Will Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 183 30 4 Brodie Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing 172 41 5 Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing 167 46 6 Matt Payne Grove Racing 157 56 7 James Golding Blanchard Racing Team 138 75 8 Anton De Pasquale Team 18 111 102 9 Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing 102 111 10 Kai Allen Grove Racing 91 122 11 Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 88 125 12 Cameron Waters Tickford Racing 87 126 13 Cameron Hill Brad Jones Racing 75 138 14 David Reynolds Team 18 69 144 15 Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 69 144 16 Jayden Ojeda PremiAir Racing 66 147 17 Aaron Cameron Blanchard Racing Team 60 153 18 Cooper Murray Erebus Motorsport 58 155 19 Zach Bates Matt Stone Racing 58 155 20 Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing 57 156 21 Rylan Gray Dick Johnson Racing 51 162 22 Declan Fraser PremiAir Racing 49 164 23 Jobe Stewart Erebus Motorsport 24 189 24 Jackson Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering 14 199

Repco Supercars Championship points after Taupo Super440