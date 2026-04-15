The inaugural ITM Christchurch Super440 promises to be one of the biggest Supercars events in history, with 540km of racing totalling 172 laps.
The threat of Cyclone Vaiunu thwarted Sunday morning’s 120km race at Taupo, which has been added to the Ruapuna program – making it more Christchurch Super560 than Super440.
It means racing across all three days, with Kiwi Supercars fans to be treated to an additional race on Friday afternoon.
Brodie Kostecki won the opening race at Taupo on the super soft tyre before Ryan Wood scored a come-from-behind win in closer.
With four races and a new track for most of the championship drivers to get acclimated with, it’s anyone’s guess who will win.
When is the ITM Christchurch Super440?
The ITM Christchurch Super440 takes place on April 17-19 at Ruapuna in New Zealand’s South Island.
It marks the second leg in a New Zealand double-header after the ITM Taupo Super440 a week prior.
Christchurch Super440 Supercars sessions
|Friday, April 17
|Duration
|Local (NZST)
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|Practice
|45 minutes
|9:35
|7:35
|7:05
|5:35
|Qualifying for Race 1
|30 minutes
|14:15
|12:15
|11:45
|10:15
|Race 1
|37 laps
|16:35
|14:35
|14:05
|12:35
|Saturday, April 18
|Qualifying for Race 2
|30 minutes
|10:05
|8:05
|7:35
|6:05
|Qualifying for Race 3
|30 minutes
|11:00
|9:00
|8:30
|7:00
|Race 2
|37 laps
|12:45
|10:45
|10:15
|8:45
|Race 3
|37 laps
|16:10
|14:10
|13:40
|12:10
|Sunday, April 19
|Qualifying for Race 4
|30 minutes
|11:50
|9:50
|9:20
|7:50
|Top 10 Shootout
|30 minutes
|12:45
|10:45
|10:15
|8:45
|Race 4
|61 laps
|15:05
|13:05
|12:35
|11:05
Supercars Christchurch Super440 qualifying explained
Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Christchurch Super440.
Format 2 will be used for Race 1, Race 2, and Race 3.
That will feature two, back-to-back sessions. Part one will feature all 24 cars on track for 12 minutes. The top 10 cars from part one will advance to part two, where they will take to the track for eight minutes.
Format 3 will be used for Race 4.
The slowest six cars will be eliminated after part one, leaving 18 cars for part two. After part two, the eight slowest cars will be eliminated while 10 fastest cars will advance to the Top 10 Shootout. Part one and part two will each last 12 minutes.
How long is each Supercars race at Christchurch?
Race 1, Race 2, and Race 3 at the Christchurch Super440 are 37 laps (120km) apiece. Race 3 is the longest at 61 laps (200km).
Friday’s race and Saturday’s two races will require one pit stop for a minimum of two tyre changes while Sunday’s finale will feature a minimum of two pit stops for fuel and tyres.
Tyre compounds at Supercars Christchurch Super440 explained.
Supercar will use soft compound tyres for Race 1, Race 2, and Race 4 of the Christchurch Super440, as well as the corresponding qualifying session.
Race 3 of the weekend will feature super soft compound tyres.
Teams are not allowed to mix tyre compounds in-race.
Supercars Christchurch Super440 schedule (NZST/local time)
|Friday April 17
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|8:20
|8:50
|Events
|Safety & Course Car Tours and Pit Lane Walk
|9:00
|9:20
|GTNZ
|0:20
|Practice 1
|9:35
|10:20
|Supercars
|0:45
|Practice
|10:35
|10:55
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Practice 1
|11:05
|11:25
|Historic
|0:20
|Practice
|11:40
|12:10
|Supercars
|0:30
|Event Rides
|12:25
|12:45
|GTNZ
|0:20
|Qualifying
|12:55
|13:15
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Qualifying
|13:40
|14:00
|Historic
|0:20
|Qualifying
|14:15
|14:27
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 10
|14:37
|14:45
|Supercars
|0:08
|Q2 Race 10
|15:05
|1 lap after 15:33
|GTNZ
|0:30
|Race 1
|15:45
|1 lap after 16:03
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Race 1
|16:35
|1 lap after 17:48
|Supercars
|37 laps
|Race 10
|Saturday April 18
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|8:25
|8:45
|Events
|0:20
|Safety and Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk
|8:55
|9:05
|Supercars
|0:10
|TV Track Time
|9:15
|9:45
|GTNZ
|0:30
|Race 2
|10:05
|10:17
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 11
|10:25
|10:37
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q2 Race 11
|11:00
|11:12
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 12
|11:20
|11:32
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q2 Race 12
|11:37
|11:50
|Events
|0:13
|Entertainment
|11:55
|12:15
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Race 2
|12:45
|1 lap after 13:58
|Supercars
|37 laps
|Race 11
|14:05
|14:15
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|14:25
|14:55
|GTNZ
|0:30
|Race 3
|15:05
|15:25
|Historic
|0:20
|Race 1
|16:10
|1 lap after 17:23
|Supercars
|37 laps
|Race 12
|Sunday April 19
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|9:05
|9:25
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Race 3
|9:35
|9:55
|Historic
|0:20
|Race 2
|10:05
|10:30
|Events
|0:25
|Super Fan Experience (Pit Lane)
|10:05
|10:30
|Events
|0:25
|Safety and Course Car Tours
|10:30
|10:45
|Events
|0:15
|Drivers Parade
|10:50
|11:30
|GTNZ
|0:40
|Race 4
|11:50
|12:02
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 13
|12:10
|12:22
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q2 Race 13
|12:45
|13:15
|Supercars
|0:30
|Top Ten Shootout
|13:30
|13:50
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Entertainment
|14:00
|14:20
|Historic
|0:20
|Race 4
|15:05
|1 lap after 16:53
|Supercars
|61 laps
|Race 13
How to watch the Christchurch Super440 on TV in Australia
Live coverage of the Christchurch Super440 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports across all three days. There is no live free-to-air coverage.
How to live stream the Christchurch Super440 in Australia
The Christchurch Super440 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.
How to watch the Christchurch Super440 in New Zealand
Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Christchurch Super440 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.
Taupo Christchurch Super440 TV broadcast start times (AEST)
Friday, April 17
Foxtel/Kayo – 7:15am AEST
Saturday, April 18
Foxtel/Kayo – 7:15am AEST
Sunday, April 19
Foxtel/Kayo – 7:00am AEST
Christchurch Super440 ticket details
Tickets for the Supercars Christchurch Super440 are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website. Early estimates are for an event sellout.
What are the support categories at the Christchurch Super440?
The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported at Ruapuna by Historic Touring Cars, Formula Ford, and GT.
Will there be live updates?
Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars session at the Christchurch Super440.
Is Liam Lawson racing in Supercars?
Despite reports of Liam Lawson potentially racing in Supercars during the break, the Formula 1 star will not race at the Christchurch Super440.
Are there any signing sessions at the Christchurch Super440?
There is one signing session featuring all 24 drivers on Saturday, April 18 from 8:35am NZST in Merchandise Alley at Ruapuna.
Will there be a driver parade?
Before qualifying for the 200km feature race on Sunday at the Christchurch Super440, drivers will be paraded around Ruapuna at 10:30am NZST.
CLICK HERE to download your Christchurch Super440 map
Christchurch Super440 travel and parking information
There is free parking in the northern carpark at Ruapuna but is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pre-paid premium parking has sold out. Those who have premium parking will enter via Gate B between Turn 10 and 11.
There is also parking at the Canterbury Agricultural Park, which will have a free shuttle to the event that operates until 6:30pm NZST across all three days.
Alternatively, fans can take a shuttle from the Christchurch CBD, with return tickets from $30.
More details are available HERE via the Supercars website.
Jason Richards Memorial Trophy points after the Taupo Super440
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|Diff
|1
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|213
|2
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|196
|17
|3
|Will Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|183
|30
|4
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|172
|41
|5
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|167
|46
|6
|Matt Payne
|Grove Racing
|157
|56
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|138
|75
|8
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|111
|102
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|102
|111
|10
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|91
|122
|11
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|88
|125
|12
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|87
|126
|13
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|75
|138
|14
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|69
|144
|15
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|69
|144
|16
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|66
|147
|17
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|60
|153
|18
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|58
|155
|19
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|58
|155
|20
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|57
|156
|21
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|51
|162
|22
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|49
|164
|23
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|24
|189
|24
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|14
|199
Repco Supercars Championship points after Taupo Super440
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|4
|2
|657
|2
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|3
|2
|638
|19
|19
|3
|Matt Payne
|Grove Racing
|0
|0
|569
|88
|69
|4
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|0
|0
|544
|113
|25
|5
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|1
|1
|523
|134
|21
|6
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|1
|1
|465
|192
|58
|7
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|0
|0
|449
|208
|16
|8
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|0
|0
|432
|225
|17
|9
|Will Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|0
|1
|428
|229
|4
|10
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|0
|1
|424
|233
|4
|11
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|0
|0
|396
|261
|28
|12
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|0
|0
|346
|311
|50
|13
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|0
|0
|318
|339
|28
|14
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|0
|0
|316
|341
|2
|15
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|0
|0
|311
|346
|5
|16
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|0
|0
|257
|400
|54
|17
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|0
|0
|244
|413
|13
|18
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|0
|0
|241
|416
|3
|19
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|0
|0
|234
|423
|7
|20
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|0
|0
|229
|428
|5
|21
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|0
|0
|219
|438
|10
|22
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|0
|0
|183
|474
|36
|23
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|0
|0
|172
|485
|11
|24
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|0
|0
|157
|500
|15
Discussion about this post