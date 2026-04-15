The rumours emerged amid suggestions Supercars organisers had approached teams about freeing up a seat for Lawson for the New Zealand double-header during the Formula 1 calendar gap, created by the cancellation of April’s races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The Racing Bulls driver revealed he was blindsided by the rumours upon arriving back in New Zealand, despite widespread reports suggesting a wildcard entry was being explored for the Kiwi rounds.

“I landed in New Zealand and my phone was blowing up with like, ‘Oh, Liam you’re racing Supercars next week’,” Lawson told Speedcafe and other media.

“And I was like, I didn’t even know I was racing Supercars next week!

“So I don’t really know how everybody else seems to know that I’m racing a Supercar next week.

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“But, yeah, it was a very cool idea. It’s obviously a series that I’ve grown up watching and I would love to do it at some point for sure.

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“Obviously when my life is not so focused on one thing, maybe. And I can actually put the time in to prepare for it. It would be cool.

“But yeah, obviously no real truth to that one.”

While the 24-year-old poured cold water on the immediate prospect, he stopped short of ruling out a future switch, reiterating a long-standing interest in the category.

Lawson pointed to the appeal of driving different machinery, something he believes only sharpens his skillset, and highlighted Supercars as a category he holds in high regard.

The Kiwi has driven a Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and more recently a Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro at Highlands Motorsport Park.

“Driving different cars, I don’t think anything really hurts you too much. Always having that level of adaptability is good,” he added.

“Supercars especially… I think the series is amazing. I think they do such a good job to keep the cars raw.

“You know they still have obviously V8s, naturally aspirated. They have sequential gearboxes, which they’re not going away from.

“They’re not going towards paddle shifts and other things. So three pedals, there’s no auto-blip and stuff like that.

“That sort of managing everything themselves. And I think that’s just such a cool thing.

“The racing has been really, really good as well. So I like the series a lot.

“It’s something I would love to do. I’ve driven the car a couple of times and just had a blast.”

He also acknowledged the broader trend of Formula 1 drivers branching out into other categories when schedules allow, such as Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll’s recent GT3 appearances, referencing his own past experience in GT-style machinery and touring cars.

“Obviously I did DTM a few years ago and enjoyed it. I hated the way it ended, but I enjoyed the season through the year,” he said.

“And getting to work with a different team and a very, very different series – be a bit more aggressive, throw some dive bombs, slam some doors, stuff like that, was something we obviously can’t do too much in Formula 1. So it was good fun.”

For now, however, Lawson’s focus remains firmly on Formula 1, even as he made the most of an unexpected window away from the paddock.

“It’s been good honestly. I was in New Zealand for over a week actually,” he explained.

“I did have to go and get a new passport, which was successful. So I can now travel for the rest of the season, which is great,” he said.

“But yeah, spent a lot of time with my family. Obviously I don’t get to see too much. And trained, have a dirt bike track out there, so I rode quite a lot.

“Was very relaxed. It was very refreshing.”

Formula 1 returns at the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.