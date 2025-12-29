Lawson took to the Highlands Motorsport Park circuit in Cromwell in the Camaro which is owned by part T8 team owner Tony Quinn, and resides in NZ.

The Racing Bulls driver has now sampled GM and Ford Gen3 hardware, following his laps in a Blanchard Racing Team Mustang at Albert Park in 2024.

“It’s such a fun car to drive,” said Lawson in a video posted to social media by Highlands.

“I loved it. It’s the most raw car to drive, with the big sequential shifter and you’ve got three pedals. No assists. It’s just very raw, very loud.

“It’s sick around this track as well, lots of kerbs, camber, stuff like that. It would be amazing to see them race here one day.”

Quinn, who also owns Highlands, has pushed for the venue to host a Supercars race in the recent past.

It was, however, overlooked as the second part of the new-for-2026 double-header in favour of Ruapuna.