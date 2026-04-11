Ryan Wood delivered Toyota its first win in Supercars in Saturday’s 200-kilometre feature race while continuing the trend of Kiwis excelling on home soil.

It was hardly straightforward, though, with some intra-team tension during the race when Chaz Mostert snatched the lead with an undercut.

At the same time the Walkinshaw drivers were often under fire from their Triple Eight counterparts as the explosive rivalry between the teams continues.

How did it all play out? And what was the reaction afterwards? Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus take you behind the scenes.

They also discuss Brodie Kostecki’s ominous sprint race win, discuss Supercars’ decision to cancel Sunday’s action due to the cyclone and explain a bizarre situation that saw three teams fined for not obeying cost-cutting rules.

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