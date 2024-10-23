The Australian is in his first season with Porsche Penske Motorsport in Hypercar, the top FIA World Endurance Championship class.

Campbell has three WEC seasons under his belt, albeit in the now-defunct LMGTE-Am division.

In the Porsche 963, he has been competitive with Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki.

However, the sister entry of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, and Laurens Vanthoor have been the benchmark and currently leads the championship.

In 2025, Campbell will leave Europe for North America to compete in the de facto Hypercar class dubbed GTP in IMSA.

The team has dropped three drivers from its roster, switching from a three-driver line-up per car to a two-driver line-up in WEC.

Three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Lotterer and IMSA winner Dane Cameron have not had their contracts renewed.

Makowiecki and Porsche have also agreed to end their collaboration after 11 years.

Joining the fold is Julien Andlauer who will compete in WEC. He will join Christensen while Vanthoor will join Kevin Estre.

Campbell will join Mathieu Jaminet in IMSA, and the other car will be shared by Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr.

Although Campbell will not contest WEC races in 2025, he is expected to contest the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Vanthoor and Estre. Jaminet is in line to join Christensen and Andlauer.

Campbell’s return to IMSA marks a reunion with Jaminet, who he won the GTD Pro title with in 2022.

It will be Campbell’s season GTP season with Porsche after his 2023 campaign.

“I’d like to thank Dane Cameron, André Lotterer and Frédéric Makowiecki for their incredible work over the past few years,” said Porsche Motorsport vice president Thomas Laudenbach.

“All three have played a significant role in us being able to celebrate great successes with the Porsche 963 on both sides of the Atlantic – in just the second year of competition.

“We compete in 2025 with a changed lineup. Our squad continues to be among the top echelons of endurance racing internationally.

“Plus, we’re remaining dedicated to our very successful initiative by supporting another former Porsche Junior to climb to the top of the career ladder.

“Over the past few seasons, Julien Andlauer has impressed us at the wheel of every Porsche racing car. He absolutely deserves this promotion into the works driver squad.”

2025 Porsche Penske Motorsport driver lineup

FIA World Endurance Championship WEC:

Porsche 963 #5: Julien Andlauer/Michael Christensen/Mathieu Jaminet*

Porsche 963 #6: Kévin Estre/Laurens Vanthoor/Matt Campbell*

* selected races only, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans

IMSA SportsCar Championship:

Porsche 963 #6: Matt Campbell/Mathieu Jaminet/Kévin Estre*

Porsche 963 #7: Felipe Nasr/Nick Tandy/Laurens Vanthoor*

* selected races only, IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup