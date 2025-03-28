This year’s 24-hour race at Circuit de la Sarthe will feature the inaugural Mustang Challenge.

A full field of Ford Mustang Dark Horse R race cars will take to the famous French circuit across June 11-14.

The Mustang Challenge will feature two practice sessions, one qualifying session, and two races – all comprising 45 minutes.

The weekend’s final race will take place before Saturday’s endurance feature.

The total sum to compete is roughly $67,000 – and that includes car rental ($12,000), entry ($30,000) and tyres ($25,000).

Included in the cost are two parking passes to Maison Blanche, six support paddock passes, two 24 Hours of Le Mans Paddock passes, and two Ford VIP Hospitality passes to watch the main race.

Prospective competitors from Australia and New Zealand are being implored to contact Andrew Miedecke, who is the official Multimatic performance partner for the region.

“What a bargain it is,” Miedecke told Speedcafe.

“What an opportunity it is to race at Le Mans. The last race is on the Saturday morning of the big race.

“They get a lot of time in the car, and it’s a brand new car, and they get VIP tickets to the Ford corporate box, and that’s for the 24 as well and and all the passes.

“It’s the deal of a lifetime if you want to do one of those must-do events.”

Teams are expected to provide their own tools and crew, but European-based teams are available to support competitors.

Miedecke said that because the Mustang Challenge uses arrive-and-drive production cars, they require very little external attention.

“It’s a production car, you don’t need a cast of thousands,” he explained.

“You can take a couple of mates who are there for the experience. You can take your best mechanic or we can run a car for them.

“If two people wanted to do it with their friends, I’d go over there and buy a jack, a wheel gun, and a toolbox between those two cars and we’ll give them away at the end.

“It’s arrive-and-drive. They’re brand new cars. They’ll be sitting in a marquee.”

Competitors will have a chance to test the week prior, either at Circuit Paul Ricard or the Ford Proving Ground in Belgium.

Miedecke stressed it is a case of first in, first served.

Motorsport Australia national C licence holders would need to upgrade to an international D and have fulfilled cardiovascular aptitude requirements under the FIA ISC Appendix L.