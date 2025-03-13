Ford has the race-specification variant of its Dark Horse R at Albert Park as part of an impressive multi-car display opposite the Supercars paddock.

The Blue Oval launched the Mustang Cup in the United States last year and has expressed a desire to expand it into other markets, including Australia.

Ford Australia is assessing interest in the series, which is intended as a driver development category that would fit into the local landscape between Toyota’s GR Cup and the Super2 Series.

Featured Videos

The Mustang Cup cars feature a 500bhp version of the Coyote V8 engine and a six-speed, H-pattern gearbox.

Ford is also looking to sign-up Australian drivers for a one-off Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational race supporting the famous 24-hour sportscar classic this June.

Australia has been allocated slots in what is expected to be a field of over 30 drivers from around the world.

The Le Mans Invitational is aimed at gentleman racers, with expressions of interest being taken for arrive and drive packages.

The Ford Experience display at Albert Park also features the company’s 2024 Finke Desert Race class-winning Ford Ranger Raptor and the 1977 Bathurst 1000-winning Ford Falcon XC.