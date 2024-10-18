It was in the first practice session at Sydney Motorsport Park that Will Brown and Brad Schumacher posted the day’s best lap of 1:25.9856 in the Audi R8 LMS Evo II. Second fastest were Chaz Mostert and Liam Talbot for Arise Racing in their Ferrari 296 with their best in the afternoon outing.

Third overall and second in the morning was the Tigani Motorsport Jayden Ojeda/Paul Lucchitti Mercedes-AMG GT3. Fourth was Jackson Evans/Elliot Schutte (Ferrari) from Declan Fraser/Peter Hackett (Mercedes-AMG), and Brenton and Stephen Grove (Mercedes-AMG).

Alex Peroni and Mark Rosser, and Brendan Leitch and Tim Miles, in their Audis climbed places in the afternoon to head Renee Gracie/Paul Stokell (Audi) in Pro Am.

In the AM class it was Garth Walden and Michael Sheargold (Mercedes-AMG) nineth fastest overall, ahead of Sergio Pires/Marcel Zalloua (Audi) also out the GWR Australia stable. The Koundouris brothers James and Theo were third in class, in front of Ben Schoots and Shane Woodman, both Mercedes-AMG teams.

Rounding out the field is the Volante Rosso Motorsport Aston Martin AMR driven by the Jamie Day and Andre Canard.

The sixth event of the Fanatic GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS of the season continues Saturday. There will have two 10min qualifying sessions to see who goes through to the Super Pole Shootout and pole the grid positions for the nighttime endurance race.

The two back-to-back qualifying sessions are schedule to begin at 10:40am AEST with the race start at 6:45pm.