Miami marked the first time this season that both drivers finished a Grand Prix, which came with the added bonus of finishing the previous day’s Sprint.

Aston Martin’s woes have been well documented since the AMR26 made its delayed testing debut in Spain.

The car has been blighted by vibrations, making it undrivable after extended periods due to potential nerve damage.

Both cars completed the feature at Miami International Autodrome with Alonso leading Aston Martin’s efforts in 15th while Stroll was 17th of the 18 finishers – albeit, both one lap down.

That’s in stark contrast to the start of the season, when the team conceded even before the Australian Grand Prix that neither of its cars would finish, which proved true.

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The team has benefited from a miniature mid-season break due to conflict in the Middle East, which resulted in visits to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia being axed.

After the Japanese Grand Prix, Aston Martin elected to leave its cars there to work closer with Honda on resolving its issues before heading to the United States for the Miami Grand Prix.

That, it seems, has paid dividends.

“Our focus over the break was to work with Honda to improve the PU’s vibrations into the chassis,” said Aston Martin chief Mike Crack.

“That work has paid off and we have taken an important step forward on reliability this weekend.

“Whilst that is a positive, there’s clearly more we need to do together to improve our pace and unlock the potential of this package.”

Honda trackside general manager and chief engineer Shintaro Orihara said the engine manufacturer had made a marked step forward in its understanding.

“We can see some positives from the Miami weekend with both cars finishing all races for the first time and having no major reliability issues on our power units,” said Orihara.

“We have found a way to reduce most of the vibrations, which helps us in securing more reliability, even under very warm operating conditions like during Saturday’s Sprint race.

“It is a small step in the right direction which will allow us to work harder on finding more performance. It will take time, but this weekend ticked a few boxes to help us move forward.”

Speaking post-race, Alonso gave a brutally honest assessment of Aston Martin’s plight.

The two-time F1 champion said the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix would be no better than the Miami Grand Prix as the team focuses on driveability over performance.

“It’s going to feel repetitive,” said Alson.

“Obviously, we need to face the media every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We drive fast, but it’s repetitive, the message. We have no upgrades until after summer.

“What we expect in Canada is the same, what we expect in Austria is the same.

“That’s the thing that we need to manage, the frustration level from everybody in the team, but I think we are all relaxed.

“We are all committed to, after summer, having a better second half of the year. Let’s see if we can do that.”

There is no shying away from the fact that Alonso is in the twilight of his F1 career and facing an arduous spell with Aston Martin. Nevertheless, the Spaniard is content.

“I’m at peace because I understand the situation,” he said.

“The team explained to me that if we bring one or two tenths every race, it doesn’t change our position. We are P20 or P19 and the next car is one second in front.

“So even if we bring two tenths every race, it doesn’t change our position. And it’s a huge stress in the system, in the budget cap and things like that.

“Until we don’t have one second and a half or two second improvement, it’s better not to press the button in production because we waste money.”