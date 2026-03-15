The announcement came on the morning of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix after days of speculation.

In a statement, Formula 1 and the FIA said the two events will not take place in April – leaving the door open for the events to be rescheduled.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 president and CEO, said the world championship would return to the Middle East when the time is right.

The calendar change means Formula 1 will have a month-long gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 27-29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 1-3.

“It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” a statement read.

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“While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.”

Support classes Formula 2, Formula 3, and the F1 Academy will “not take place during their schedule times.”

“While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East,” said Domenicali.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the FIA as well as our incredible promoters for their support and total understanding as they were looking forward to hosting us with their usual energy and passion.

“We cannot wait to be back with them as soon as the circumstances allow us to do so.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, added: “The FIA will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first.

“After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind.

“We continue to hope for calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events.

“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow.

“My sincere thanks to the promoters, our partners, and our colleagues across the championship for the collaborative and constructive approach that has led to this decision.”