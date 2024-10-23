NSW’s One Raceway (nee Wakefield Park) re-opened less than a month ago with a new re-configurated circuit, the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be the first national car racing event to be run on the new layout.

“Given our groups history with the venue, it is a great privilege to bring four-wheeled motorsport back to One Raceway,” said Carolyn Oldano, Corporate Partnerships and Events Manager.

The TFH Hire Muscle Car Series, framed by HYTEK Steel Framing, has come down to the wire with four technically still contention at the reborn One Raceway on October 25-27.

Ford Mustang driver Josh Haynes holds an 82-point lead over Graham Cheney (Chev Camaro). Brad Gartner (Camaro) is also in title contention and sits 25 points further behind in third, with 240 points up for grabs across the weekend.

“I am really excited to be returning back to One Raceway, it is my home track, and I haven’t been there for three years. To finish the championship on the front foot in front of my sponsors, family and friends would be really cool,” said Haynes.

“We still don’t know what way we will be running direction-wise around the track and there is a few new corners that will make it very interesting for everyone.

Due to the event clash with the GC500, Cheney and teammate Paul Hadley will not contest the final round in their Camaros, as Cheney’s 16-year-old son Tyler is racing in Toyota GR Cup. Also out of the round are Mustang drivers, Josh Thomas and Des Collier, both in Aussie Race Cars on the Gold Coast.

Zach Loscialpo will return in his Camaro for the first time this season whilst rookie Mark Spencer will debut a brand-new Dodge Challenger. Sam Bates, son of reigning Master Class Champion Nick Bates will drive his dad’s Mustang. He is back after a strong run in The Bend enduro event until damage in Race 3 took them out.

Mark Crutcher (Mustang) will look to take home the Circo Master Class as he has a comfortable 97-point margin over Hadley and is still an outside chance for the overall title if Haynes and Gartner have major issues.

Danny Reidy (Camaro) aims to take home the Rookie of the Year award, with a healthy 139 points to Domain Ramsay (Camaro). Hayden Jackson, Michael Coulter, Aaron Prosser and Robbie Farr will round out the field, the speedway legend in just his second run on the bitumen.

The TFH Hire Muscle Car Series framed by HYTEK Steel Framing will have four races across the weekend at One Raceway after a Top 8 Shootout.

In the one-make Formula RX8, Brock Paine and Rob Boaden have mostly been the class of the field and are locked in a fight for the championship. Thomas Derwent won his first race last time out and along with Ivan Vantagiato and Ayrton Filippi could play a factor in the outcome.

There have been many winners in Legend Cars Australia, 11 drivers head into the finale with a mathematical shot at the title, Ryan Pring currently leads.

Also on the program, is the Australian Drivers’ Championship final for the open-wheel Hyper Racer X1s which debuted with the Super Series several months ago. The open-wheel Hyper Racer X1s are Aussie designed and built, they produce huge downforce and a power to weight ratio of around 500bhp per ton.

Stock Cars Australia, the category for anything with a V8 engine, but are mostly former NASCARs, AUSCARS and NASCAR trucks, conclude their season. The meeting is also a round of the national Formula Vees Championship, with a field of over 20 cars entered.

Admission on Friday is free, $20 for Saturday, $30 on Sunday, or $40 for both days. Children under 16 can attend free of charge.

All Saturday and Sunday will be live streamed on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Facebook and YouTube pages from 10:00am AEDT. There will be live and free to air from 1:00pm on SBS, simulcast on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.