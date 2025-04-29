Walker is the grandson of the late Ron Walker who helped lure F1 to Melbourne from Adelaide in the early-1990s and was Chairman of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation until 2015.

Campbell Walker, Ron’s son and Harry’s dad, has close ties to motorsport himself as a sporadic competitor, a former sponsor of Walkinshaw Andretti United and a shareholder in Supercars through Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises.

Harry started in state-level BMW racing before competing in GT categories overseas ahead of this debut at national-level back on home soil.

The Porsche he will race is the same car that Campbell Walker shared with former F1 driver Tiago Montiero at Challenge Bathurst last year.

It will be prepared by Wall Racing and run under the Harry Walker Racing banner. The Porsche will sport signage from the WAU Foundation Academy.

Walker is one of 13 Pro class entries for the second round of the Michelin Sprint Challenge season at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend, with 24 entries in total.

Young Kiwi Willie Exton leads the standings thanks to a pair of wins at Phillip Island at the start of this month.