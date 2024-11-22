While the event is billed as a chance for grassroots racers to enjoy the world-class venue, Monteiro is also making the most of the opportunity to tick off a bucket list track.

The Portuguese’s career included two F1 seasons, finishing on the podium in the infamous 2005 US Grand Prix in which just six cars started.

Monteiro went on to carve a career in touring cars, contesting the world title from 2007-22, and made a one-off V8 Supercars appearance at the Gold Coast with Tony D’Alberto in 2010.

The 48-year-old is at Bathurst with friend Campbell Walker, the son of the late Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chairman Ron, sharing a Porsche 911.2 GT3 Cup.

“I’m thrilled to be here, what an experience,” said Monteiro.

“We’ve been talking about this with Campbell for more than 10 years now that I need to come here at some point and tick that box in my career.

“It’s even better than I expected. Of course, the weather is fantastic, you guys did a very good job, thank you for that. The track is just unbelievable, a great experience.”

Monteiro is no stranger to Porsche GT3 Cup cars, tackling several races on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in the German machinery this year.

Challenge Bathurst began on Thursday and continues through to Sunday, featuring a mix of Supersprint and Regularity running.