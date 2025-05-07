Colapinto has been confirmed in the seat alongside Pierre Gasly for the next five races.

It comes after Doohan completed the opening six events of the season.

While ejected from the race drive for now, Doohan could return to the grid later in the season, according to Briatore.

“Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races,” he explained.

“With the field being so closely matched this year, and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our driver line-up.

“We also know the 2026 season will be an important one for the team and having a complete and fair assessment of the drivers this season is the right thing to do in order to maximise our ambitions next year.

“We continue to support Jack at the team, as he has acted in a very professional manner in his role as a race driver so far this season.

“The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options.”

Alpine is not the first team to attempt a driver rotation system, with Red Bull having tried it with Christian Klien and Vitantonio Liuzzi in 2006.

Klien competed in the opening three races before handing over to Liuzzi, who competed in the following four races.

The concept was abandoned thereafter, with Klien seeing out the season.