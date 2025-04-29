Logano let fly at his teammate over team radio following the end of Stage 2, incensed that Cindric had cost him the stage win.

The pack headed to the flag with 23XI Toyota driver Bubba Wallace leading Logano, who moved up the track expecting a bump-draft from a top lane headed by Cindric.

However, Cindric – who had Penske satellite driver Josh Berry and another three cars locked together behind – moved out of the draft, fearing the squeeze would cause a crash.

Wallace ended up winning the stage from Logano, who immediately radioed his own crew to let out his frustration.

“Way to go, Austin. Way to go you dumb fuck. Way to fucking go,” he said.

“What a stupid shit. God. He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumbass.”

Cindric went on to take the overall race win in the final stage, while Logano placed fifth before being disqualified for a technical infringement.

Logano gave only brief answers about his teammate situation when tackled by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio post-race.

Asked if he would speak to Cindric, he said, “absolutely”, before declining to elaborate further. “That’s between me and him,” he said.

Cindric was a little more expansive on the issue and how it would be handled internally at Team Penske.

“It’s definitely not a normal situation by any means, at least publicly,” Cindric told NASCAR Daily.

“I feel like those are types of conversations or frustrations that as a team we try to keep in the family. Clearly there was a lot of emotion there.

“For us as a team, how do we get better? I totally think we could have won with one of our three cars there.

“Between me the #22 (Logano) and the #21 (Berry), we had enough people there to get that thing done for the second stage and failed to do so.

“I was not satisfied with how that ended either and I think there are areas we need to discuss.

“As far as the emotions and the name calling and all that, I look to not put much value into it.”

Cindric is the 26-year-old son of Tim Cindric, who held the role of Team Penske president for 25 years before stepping back at the start of 2025.

Post-race meetings at Team Penske were due to begin late on Monday, US time.