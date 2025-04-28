There are two ins and outs for SMP this weekend compared to the opening Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island last month.

Both the Mach 1 Engineering Mercedes of father/son duo Paul and Ant Pederson, and the EMA Motorsport Porsche of Dorian Boccolacci and Shane Smollen won’t be in action this time around.

Smollen will, however, feature in the 31-car Monochrome GT4 Australia field.

The two missing GT3 cars will be replaced by an additional Mercedes and an Audi.

Tigani Motorsport will run an expanded four-car line-up with Supercars ace Thomas Randle to make his GTWCA debut alongside Marcel Zalloua.

Melbourne Performance Centre will also expand its squad with an additional Audi for Matt Stoupas and Gary Higgon who will compete as the lone Trophy class entry.

Arise Ferrari pair Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte head to SMP leading the standings from Aston Martin duo Declan Fraser and Liam Talbot, and MPC Audi crew Broc Feeney and Brad Schumacher.

GTWCA will kicks its weekend off with practice and pre-qualifying on Friday before qualifying on Saturday and an opening one-hour race under lights.

The weekend then concludes with a second one-hour race on Sunday.

Check out the full schedule here.

Entry list: GT World Challenge Australia, Sydney Motorsport Park