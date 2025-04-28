There are two ins and outs for SMP this weekend compared to the opening Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island last month.
Both the Mach 1 Engineering Mercedes of father/son duo Paul and Ant Pederson, and the EMA Motorsport Porsche of Dorian Boccolacci and Shane Smollen won’t be in action this time around.
Smollen will, however, feature in the 31-car Monochrome GT4 Australia field.
The two missing GT3 cars will be replaced by an additional Mercedes and an Audi.
Tigani Motorsport will run an expanded four-car line-up with Supercars ace Thomas Randle to make his GTWCA debut alongside Marcel Zalloua.
Melbourne Performance Centre will also expand its squad with an additional Audi for Matt Stoupas and Gary Higgon who will compete as the lone Trophy class entry.
Arise Ferrari pair Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte head to SMP leading the standings from Aston Martin duo Declan Fraser and Liam Talbot, and MPC Audi crew Broc Feeney and Brad Schumacher.
GTWCA will kicks its weekend off with practice and pre-qualifying on Friday before qualifying on Saturday and an opening one-hour race under lights.
The weekend then concludes with a second one-hour race on Sunday.
Check out the full schedule here.
Entry list: GT World Challenge Australia, Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Make/Model
|Class
|1
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Liam Talbot
|Aston Martin AMR Vantage GT3
|Pro-Am
|7
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Brendon Leitch
|Tim Miles
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Pro-Am
|10
|Black Wolf Motorsport
|Benjamin Schoots
|Shane Woodman
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Am
|24
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Matthew Stoupas
|Garry Higgon
|Audi R8 LMS
|Trophy
|26
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans
|Elliott Schutte
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro-Am
|44
|Tigani Motorsport
|Thomas Randle
|Marcel Zalloua
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|47
|Tigani Motorsport
|James Koundouris
|Theo Koundouris
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Am
|55
|Tigani Motorsport
|George King
|Sergio Pires
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|66
|Tigani Motorsport
|Jayden Ojeda
|Paul Lucchitti
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|77
|Arise Racing GT
|Jordan Love
|Stephen Wyatt
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro-Am
|88
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Ryan Wood
|Steve Brooks
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Pro-Am
|93
|Wall Racing
|Antonio D’Alberto
|Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II
|Pro-Am
|181
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Renee Gracie
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Am
|268
|Team BRM
|Alex Peroni
|Mark Rosser
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Pro-Am
|888
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Broc Feeney
|Brad Schumacher
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Pro-Am
