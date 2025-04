Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia, and GT World Challenge Australia will each have one night race on Saturday, May 3.

The Sydney GT Festival will be held in part under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 2-4.

Alongside the three aforementioned classes will be First Focus Radical Cup Australia and Monochrome GT4 Australia.

The three-day program will feature grid walks for the first GT4 race, both Ferrari Challenge races, and both GT World Challenge races across Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a public pit lane walk on Saturday afternoon.

The Seven Network will have coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s action. Saturday and Sunday’s action will be on 7plus and 7mate.

Friday Sydney GT Festival schedule

Start End Duration Category Session 09:00 10:00 1:00 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Free Practice 1 10:10 10:30 0:20 First Focus Radical Cup Australia Free Practice 1 10:40 11:25 0:45 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia Free Practice 1 11:35 12:05 0:30 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Free Practice 1 12:15 12:55 0:40 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Free Practice 1 13:05 14:05 1:00 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Free Practice 2 14:15 14:35 0:20 First Focus Radical Cup Australia Free Practice 2 14:45 15:30 0:45 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia Free Practice 2 15:40 16:10 0:30 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Free Practice 2 16:20 17:00 0:40 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Pre Qualifying 17:10 17:30 0:20 First Focus Radical Cup Australia Free Practice 3 17:40 18:40 1:00 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Pre Qualifying 18:55 19:25 0:30 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Qualifying 1

Saturday Sydney GT Festival schedule

Start End Duration Category Session 9:35 10:05 0:30 First Focus Radical Cup Australia Qualifying 10:20 10:35 0:15 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Qualifying 1 10:45 11:00 0:15 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Qualifying 2 11:15 11:45 0:30 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia Qualifying 1 12:05 12:30 0:25 First Focus Radical Cup Australia Race 1 – 12:28 + 1 lap 12:50 13:20 0:30 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Race 1 – 13:18 + 1 lap 13:40 13:55 0:15 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Qualifying 1 14:10 14:25 0:15 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Qualifying 2 14:30 15:00 0:30 Officials Break Officials Break 15:05 15:25 0:20 Public Pit Lane Walk Public Pit Lane Walk 15:40 16:05 0:25 First Focus Radical Cup Australia Race 2 – 16:03 + 1 lap 16:15 16:30 0:15 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Grid Walk 16:40 17:40 1:00 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Race 1 – 17:38 + 1 lap 17:55 18:45 0:30 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Race 2 (Night Race) – 18:23 + 1 lap 18:25 18:45 0:20 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia Grid Walk 18:50 19:20 0:30 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia Race 1 (Night Race) – 19:20 + 1 lap 19:30 19:45 0:15 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Grid Walk 19:55 20:55 1:00 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Race 1 (Night Race) – 20:53 + 1 lap

Sunday Sydney GT Festival schedule