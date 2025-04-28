The series has equalled its number of entries from its opener at Phillip Island, although there are some new additions to the field.

One is reigning Silver-Am champion Shane Smollen, who will make his first appearance of the season in his Porsche run by Chaz Mostert’s Method Motorsport outfit.

There will be one other new Porsche in the field, with Josh and Diesel Thomas to share a Cayman run by TekworkX, while Marcus LaDelle and Jarrod Keyte will campaign a new Ford Mustang run by LaDelle’s 99motorsport team.

Monochrome GT4 Australia will be in action across the weekend starting with practice and pre-qualifying on Friday.

There is then a pair of qualifying sessions on Saturday morning followed by a one-hour race on Saturday evening and another one on Sunday.

Check out the full schedule here.

Entry List: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Sydney Motorsport Park