The series has equalled its number of entries from its opener at Phillip Island, although there are some new additions to the field.
One is reigning Silver-Am champion Shane Smollen, who will make his first appearance of the season in his Porsche run by Chaz Mostert’s Method Motorsport outfit.
There will be one other new Porsche in the field, with Josh and Diesel Thomas to share a Cayman run by TekworkX, while Marcus LaDelle and Jarrod Keyte will campaign a new Ford Mustang run by LaDelle’s 99motorsport team.
Monochrome GT4 Australia will be in action across the weekend starting with practice and pre-qualifying on Friday.
There is then a pair of qualifying sessions on Saturday morning followed by a one-hour race on Saturday evening and another one on Sunday.
Check out the full schedule here.
Entry List: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Sydney Motorsport Park
|#
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Make / Model
|Class
|1
|Method Motorsport
|Shane Smollen
|
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am
|3
|Thunder Buddies Racing / TekworkX
|Ryder Quinn
|Stevan Jakic
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver-Am
|4
|Property Investment Store
|Anthony Soole
|Grant Denyer
|McLaren 570s GT4
|Am
|5
|McElrea Racing
|Nathan Murray
|–
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|Am
|9
|GWR Australia
|Daniel Frougas
|Tim Berryman
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|12
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|John Nikolovski
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker
|–
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|Am
|17
|Love Racing TSM
|Bailey Love
|Rob Love
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|18
|TFH Hire / TekworkX Motorsport
|Joshua Thomas
|Diesel Thomas
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS MR
|Silver
|19
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Mark Griffith
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|20
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Jamie Arratoon
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|21
|99motorsport – Southern Spreaders
|Marcus LaDelle
|Jarrod Keyte
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Am
|22
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Cody Burcher
|Tim Leahey
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver
|23
|Buckby Motorsport
|Lachlan Dalton
|Benjamin Newman
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver-Am
|24
|Method Motorsport
|Nathan Morcom
|Loclan Hennock
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman
|Max Geoghegan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|29
|Fishermen’s Wharf Seafood, Nelson Bay
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Rob Rubis
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|Silver-Am
|32
|Randall Racing
|Jacob Lawrence
|–
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am
|33
|Randall Racing
|Jamie Augustine
|Peter Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver
|48
|Purdie Racing
|Blake Purdie
|Daniel Price
|Audi R8 GT4
|Silver
|56
|Ginetta Australia
|TBC
|TBC
|Ginetta G56 GT4
|Silver
|66
|Randall Racing
|Suzanne Palermo
|Lib Palermo
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|Am
|71
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Aaron Seton
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|75
|Tufflift Racing TSM
|Zac Soutar
|Glenn Nirwan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver-Am
|87
|JGI Triple Eight Racing
|Summer Rintoule
|Jarrod Hughes
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver
|100
|Miedecke Motorsport with Lubrimaxx
|George Miedecke
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|101
|Keltic Racing
|Hugo Allan
|Tony Quinn
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Am
|118
|DA Campbell Transport
|Cameron Crick
|Dean Campbell
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|210
|TekworkX Motorsport / ZW Racing
|Nash Morris
|Zoe Woods
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Silver
|777
|Method Motorsport
|Chris Lillis
|Nathan Callaghan
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am
Discussion about this post