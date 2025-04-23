Headed up by Marcus LaDelle, the team owner-driver will be joined by Jarrod Keyte.

After missing the season opener at Phillip Island, LaDelle and Keyte will pair up at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 2-4.

Keyte is a relative novice in circuit racing but has rally and off-road experience.

The step up to GT4 comes off the back of racing in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series for first-generation 86s.

LaDelle has a heap of experience, with starts in the Super2 Series, TCR, and Formula 3.

“Jarrod came to me last year wanting to get into circuit racing, so we started him in the Scholarship Series where he ran consistently inside the top 20, which was fantastic for someone with little circuit experience,” LaDelle said.

“Although the series was great for his development, he was ready to take it seriously and it was clear that he wanted to be in a car with someone who knew what they were doing and in a GT car.”

LaDelle said the team looked at its options and ultimately landed on the Multimatic-built Ford Mustang GT4, which has grown popular over the past year.

“There were a few options, with one of them being a Porsche, but his heart was set on a Mustang,” LaDelle explained.

“Thankfully, we had help from Jason Gomersall and Andrew Miedecke to secure the Ford Mustang GT4.”

LaDelle and Keyte will compete in the Am division of GT4 Australia.

The team boss said he’s keen to see how Keyte develops.

“After coaching him since making his transition, we’ve built a solid program that I can contribute to both on and off track and I am pleased to be able to compete alongside him,” he explained.

“GT4 has always been a long-term goal for me – especially after Karl Begg first brought the category here, and I saw its potential.

“In Europe, GT4 is huge, and it’s exciting to finally race something competitive. I’m looking forward to being back in a proper car and seeing what we can do.

“Honestly, Jarrod’s just excited to be in something he can enjoy, and our goal is to finish races and be fast enough hopefully fight for a trophy. We’re both competitive, so progress is a given.

“For 99motorsport, this is the step I wanted to take for a while, so I am thrilled to have a second shot at growing the team into a new category with the hopes of running multiple cars in the future.”