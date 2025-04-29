Sixteen-year-old Lincoln Taylor will move into the WAU fold for his second year in the development class.

He steps into the #2 entry vacated by Matthew Hillyer, who has progressed to the team’s Super2 Series program this season.

“We are thrilled to have Lincoln join us in 2025, we are looking forward to giving him the opportunity to show what he is made of,” said WAU CEO Bruce Stewart.

“Lincoln really impressed us at the evaluation day. He has a great mindset and has already shown impressive skill and consistency in the GR Cup in 2024, which gives him a solid foundation to build on.”

Taylor is looking forward to the five-round series that gets underway at the Townsville 500 on July 11-13 and also joins the Supercars card at Ipswich, Bathurst, the Gold Coast and Sandown.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Walkinshaw Andretti United this year in the Toyota GR Cup Series,” he said.

“It’ll be my second year in the series, and I am keen to continue developing my craft on and off track. There’s no better team to learn from than one of the most experienced in pit lane.

“I’ve already spent a few days in the workshop meeting the team, and I feel right at home. Everyone has been so welcoming, and I can’t wait to get the season underway with them.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped me reach this point – from my family to my partners – thank you so much for your support.

“This opportunity through the WAU Foundation Academy is a once in a lifetime and I am ready to take the wheel and make the most of it.”

The WAU Toyota GR Cup will be managed and run by WAU under the watchful eye of Rick Bates, whose son Zach won the 2024 Super2 Series with the team, and Joe Sasso.

Warren Luff continues as driver coach, “providing invaluable driver insights, techniques and experience for our young drivers like Lincoln, helping them develop the WAU way.”

Luff is also expected to be involved in testing of the team’s Gen3 Toyota Supra ahead of its debut in the Supercars Championship next season.