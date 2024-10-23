Scott Howard stormed to pole position for DD2 Masters in mixed conditions at the Rotax Max Grand Finals on day one of competition and Kimi Raikkonen is on hand to spin spanners for his son, Robin.

Howard – who qualified via the Asian Series – set the quickest time in damp conditions to the tune of half a second.

Australia’s Troy Bretherton took his control Charles Leclerc chassis to 15th at the end of qualifying.

The remainder of Team Australia will qualify today in the Junior and Senior Max and DD2 categories, which you can watch live from 8pm AEDT (link below).

Best placed of the practicing Australians was Max Walton in Senior, who placed seventh in one of his practice sessions.

Afternoon sessions for Seniors and DD2 were cancelled due to the weather.

A notable addition to the paddock is Formula 1 World Champion, Kimi Raikkonen. He is mechanicing and overseeing son Robin in Micro Max, who is representing Switzerland. The son of the F1 gun qualified 11th out of the 36.

Today will consist of further qualifying and then the opening heat races of the event.

You can watch all of the action from the Rotax Max Grand Finals LIVE from 8pm AEDT: