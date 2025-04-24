For the first time ever, the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship will be available live and free through the Seven network through its streaming platform, 7plus Sport.

It will begin from next weekend’s second round in Murray Bridge, South Australia and over eight hours of coverage will be available live and on demand through the 7Plus website and app.

“Motorsport is an integral part of our sport offering on 7plus, and we’re thrilled to welcome the Australian Kart Championship to the platform,” said Renee Quirk, Seven Network Commercial Director – Sport.

“At Seven, we are extremely passionate about the growth of all sporting codes from the grassroots to the elite, and we look forward to welcome new, engaged audiences to the 2025 Australian Kart Championship and to showcase the drivers’ skill to a national audience.”

Karting Australia CEO, Kelvin O’Reilly said it will showcase the sport to a totally new audience.

“To have the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship streamed live on 7plus Sport is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our sport to a broader audience and have karting recognised as a genuine and exciting form of motorsport,” said O’Reilly.

The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship gave birth to the careers of the likes of Formula 1 World Championship leader, Oscar Piastri, Jack Doohan and Supercars stars the likes of Broc Feeney and Aaron Cameron.

Next weekend’s coverage will begin at 1pm Saturday Australian Eastern Standard Time and go through to 5pm, while Sunday’s coverage will go from 12pm-4:30pm AEST.