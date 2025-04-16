Victorian, Henry Johnstone will return to Europe later this year to race with the full backing of the EKS factory.

While a KZ2 specialist here in Australia, he will step into the top flight of KZ1 at the World Championships in Franciacorta, Italy over the weekend of October 9-12.

“This is going to be an epic journey,” said Johnstone. “I’ve always wanted to race in KZ1 and now thanks to some awesome people I’m getting the opportunity.”

Johnstone first built a relationship with EKS on his last visit to Europe, which resulted in the factory bringing its main driver, Moritz Ebner to Australia for the first round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship. He was under the tutelage of Johnstone that weekend and dominated – leading every lap of KZ2.

Although ostensibly the same features as KZ2 – high powered six speed gearboxed 125cc watercooled engines and front brakes – less restrictions on KZ1 provide a more technical aspect – such as open brakes and chassis; softer tyres and a lighter driver and kart weight, leading to a faster lap time.