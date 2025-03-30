Cooper Folley has emulated Australian Formula 1 star, Oscar Piastri 10 years on by winning the opening round of the premier Junior class, KA2 at the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship in Melbourne today.

Folley was sublime in his first KA2 national event – remarkably jumping straight from Cadet racing to the fastest class in Australian junior karting – bypassing the traditional route of coming through the less powerful KA3.

He became the first driver to jump from the sub-junior class to the top grade and win first up, beating home Hamish Campbell and Ayrton Dalmaso.

Piastri dominated the category in the first ever KA2 event 10 years ago in the opening round held at the Todd Road circuit in a drive that shot him to prominence in the motorsport scene.

Italian EKS kart driver, Moritz Ebden walks away from Australia undefeated having not been headed in any of the five KZ2 Gearbox class.

He had an enthralling battle against Nulon PremiAir Racing Supercars pilot, James Golding that went race long. The pair were so dominant, they were 4.5 seconds down the road from third placed West Australian, Dylan Guest.

The likeable 20-year-old was stunning throughout the weekend. While not committed to the full Championship, the performance has piqued his interest in potentially returning.

TaG 125 is poised for a season long battle between current Champion, Harrison Hoey and Jackson Souslin Harlow.

Much like the KZ2 Final, the pair finished a long margin in front of the remainder of the field, some 6.4 seconds in front of the third placed Amos Orr, who drove through a fair amount of the field to earn the podium position.

Jaiden Pope inherited the X30 win after Brodie Whitmore was struck with a five second penalty post race after a re-start infringement. A one-lap dash was established following a full course caution caused by a massive crash from Jace Matthews after a collision while fighting for the race lead with a handful of laps to go. Thankfully, Matthews was fine after visiting medics after leaving the track under his own steam.

Pip Casabene was elevated to second position, while Max Walton was awarded third having started outside the top 10.

Christian Estasy took his first senior national-level win in KA3 Senior. He crafted his round one race perfectly to take the win over William Thompson and Jett Adamson.

Braxton Regan beat out 77 other drivers to win the KA3 Junior category. After numerous drivers led the Final, Regan crossed the line first in front of Lucas Costanzo and Jai George.

Jude Ammoun took his first AKC win in Cadet 12 in front of Jensen Damaschino and Koda Singh after any number of up to eight drivers looked likely to take victory.

Cadet 9 produced one of the top races of the AKC era, not being decided until the last moment.

Milan Sami got to the line first, taking opening honours over Ari Djemil – who will be a Title threat this year – and Felix Sim. A crash on the last lap eliminated Hudson Kelly – the son of former NASCAR and Supercars driver, Owen.

A touching moment of the weekend came before the KZ2 Final’s Driver Presentation when the life of long time National Official, Gippsland Kart Club Member, Speedway racer and sponsor, Graeme Monds was honoured having passed away last week. Current officials and industry members forming a guard of honour on the circuit.

The next round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, presented by Castrol will be held at Monarto in Murray Bridge, South Australia on May 2-4.

WATCH – AUSTRALIAN KART CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1 (SATURDAY):

WATCH – AUSTRALIAN KART CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1 (SUNDAY):