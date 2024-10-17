The premium car care business has signed on as the major backer of the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Championship.

It replaces Repco, which backed the race last year, and marks a return to the round-the-clock enduro for Meguiar’s Aussie distributor MotorActive, which has deep roots in the event.

“Long story short, we love the 12 hour and we just had to be involved again,” said Bruce Morrison, Managing Director of MotorActive.

Featured Videos

“Meguiar’s is about the celebration of cool cars, on and off the track and when it comes to fast and cool there’s nothing better than an international GT endurance race at Mount Panorama.

“We’ve only been out for a couple of years, but we’re already missing being part of the action and the incredible moments the Bathurst 12 Hour has to offer every year – the pre-dawn start, the dramatic stages in the middle and a thrilling finish – and everything else around it.

“Meguiar’s is known around the world for its passion for the car hobby and for motorsport and we want to bring that passion back to fans who love the event as much as we do. It’s terrific to see how engaged they are and how they support the event in greater numbers every year.

“It’s the renewal of a great partnership, this time with Meguiar’s as the headline brand, and we’re going to hit the ground running now, in the lead up the race next February.”

Bathurst 12 Hour boss Shane Rudzis said Meguiar’s is a perfect fit the prestigious event.

“Our new multi-year partnership with Meguiar’s both draws on the long history of our partnership with MotorActive while also looking to the future of Australia’s International Enduro,” he said.

“Meguiar’s is a perfect fit for Australia’s International Endurance race. We’re lucky to have some of the most engaged, passionate and supportive fans who love the race, event and cars involved more than anything – just like Meguiar’s. It’s a perfect fit.

“Bruce and his team at MotorActive have been longstanding partners both the event and Australian Motorsport in general. It’s hard to know who’s more excited about the future of the race – them or us!”

The 2025 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on January 31-February 2 next year.