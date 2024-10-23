The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

October 25-27

BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

Supercars Paradise returns to heat up the streets of Surfers Paradise. Entertainment includes DJ Total Eclipse, Bag Raiders, and Peking Duk on Friday, and Aussie rock bands Jet, Spiderbait, and Kingswood on Saturday night. On track will be the Boost Mobile Pro Drift Slam, culminating in a special event at the Hill hairpin. Additionally there are the Hot Wheels Stunt Team and Airtime FMX, along with jet ski, flyboard, and wakeboarding displays in the Nerang River. New this year, will be V8 Superboats from the Australian Formula Jet Sprint Association and an aerobatic display by Hayden Pullen.

Featured Videos

Supercar Championship Round 11

Porsche Carrera Cup Round 7

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Round 5

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup Round 5

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Round 7

HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES

Championships, including the Australian Drivers Championship, will be up for grabs at the sixth and final round. It could be tricky from many as the title deciders will be at One Raceway, the rebirth of Wakefield Park, used for the first time by a national racing car series.

TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Cars

Formula RX8 Round 6

Legend Cars Australia Round 6

Hyper Racers Round 6

Stock Cars Australia Round 5

Formula Vees

VICTORIAN STATE RACE SERIES

The Trico sixth round will be the title finale for many of the state categories with all the action happening at Calder Park Raceway.

Sports Sedan

Saloon Cars

MGs & Invited

Formula Vees

Porsche 944s

BMW E30s

Improved Production

THE BEND CLASSIC

The three-day event at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend will feature classic cars, car displays, nostalgia drags and the first-ever “Bull Throttle” rodeo show at the Dragway. There will also be the Country Music Festival with iconic Aussie acts.

Historic Sports Sedans

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Group M, O, P, Q & R Sports & Racing

Modern Sports / Prototypes

V8 Utes & Brutes

Formula 5000s

Supersprints

BLACK DIAMOND DRILLING KALGOORLIE DESERT RACE

The Western Desert Racers’ event will consist of three sections over three days for the national series for approximately 363kms, and two sections each day for the state series. Located conveniently close to Kalgoorlie town centre, the course offers diverse terrains, including flat salt lakes and wooded sections with well-formed berms that offer competitors the opportunity to push their limits. In its seventh year, it has developed its own unique cult following among competitors, which continues to grow each year. The 121km essentially circular course includes a fuel stop about halfway through.

BF Goodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship Round 5

Motorsport Australia Western Australian Off Road Championship Round 4

AUSTRALIAN HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hosted by the Gippsland Car Club, the annual event will be at Bryant Park in Victoria this year. Apart from the Covid years, the event has been on each year since 1938 and for a period, was over multiple rounds.

MT BAW BAW SPRINT

A round of the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship, this event has everything from winding forest roads to short, sharp straights. Competitors will tackle the 32.3km road from Porcupine Creek to the summit of Mt Baw Baw, divided into 17 stages over two days. The course culminates with the run to the top, incorporating the steepest tarmac rally stage in the country.

AUSTRALIAN MOTORKHANA CHAMPIONSHIP

The standalone annual event will determine the best there is in car driving discipline. Put on by the Mini Car Club of West Australia, it will take place at carco.com.au Raceway at Wanneroo.

BULAHDELAH RALLY

Round 3 of the AMSAG Southern Cross Rally Series is a day-only event of 12 stages, for around 140

competitive kilometres and 80 transport kilometres. It will be conducted from Bulahdelah Showground on gravel roads in the Bulahdelah and Wang Wauk State Forests.