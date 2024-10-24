The veteran became a surprise player in the Supercars silly season back in August when he announced that he was being replaced at Team 18, his seat taken by Anton De Pasquale.

He was linked to full-time lifelines at multiple teams, however has now confirmed that he won’t be a regular on the grid next season.

“After 21 years in the driver’s seat, I won’t be driving full time in 2025,” said the 2015 series champion.

“The past two months has been a difficult time; racing has been a huge part of my life for so long. It doesn’t make it easy when you still have the fire in your belly [and] the red mist in your eyes.

“I am going to miss driving full-time, I am going to miss qualifying, man extracting every millisecond from the machine. But it is time to reflect on everything I have achieved, be proud and hold my head high.

“When your kids meet their idols, you hope they live up to the hype and expectations. It has been both a privilege and a pleasure to hold a profile in this sport and I’ve taken my responsibility as a role model seriously and loved every moment.

“While it feels bittersweet, I look forward to the next adventure, but for now let’s enjoy these final two rounds and celebrate my full-time career.”

The announcement will cement Winterbottom’s place as a top draft pick for the 2025 Supercars endurance races along with another full-timer that is stepping back in Tim Slade.

While Slade has formally retired from full-time Supercars, the Winterbottom announcement specifically references that he won’t be on the grid next year, leaving his longer-term future open for now.

That Winterbottom is not in contention for a full-time drive ends speculation that he could pop up at Brad Jones Racing in a primary seat, which was the strongest of the rumours regarding a 2025 move.

Winterbottom’s career so far has included the 2015 Supercars crown, winning the Bathurst 1000 in 2013 (as well as 38 other Supercars races), 120 podiums and 36 pole positions.