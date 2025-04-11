As has been widely reported, the Triple Eight Race Engineering stalwart will not follow the Banyo-based team to Ford and will remain in his role as a General Motors ambassador.

Speaking at the ITM Taupo Super440, Chevrolet Racing general Manager Chris Payne affirmed his desire to see Lowndes in Supercars.

He echoed comments made in March after announcing it had extended its partnership with Lowndes.

In what capacity remains to be seen, though Payne hinted that it would be “logical” for Lowndes to land at one of the Chevrolet teams in 2026.

Lowndes has been tied to Supercheap Auto since 2022. It’s not abundantly clear whether the brand will follow Triple Eight to Ford or stick with Lowndes whenever he lands.

“We would very much like to see that happen,” said Payne when asked about the prospect of a wildcard for Lowndes.

“We’re not confirming that today. There’s more work to do in that space.

“We’ve re-contracted with Craig for the long term as an ambassador for our organization, and it would be logical that he would partner with one of the Chevrolet teams.

“We’ve got to work our way through that, and we’ll have a subsequent announcement of that when the appropriate time is.”

In March, Payne said he thought Lowndes had “plenty left in him.”

Lowndes is set to race with Triple Eight for the final time this year alongside Zach Bates in a Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard.

Previous efforts saw Lowndes joined by Declan Fraser, Zane Goddard, and Cooper Murray.