The GM statement, released shortly after news from the driver that he would end a 21-year link with Ford-bound Triple Eight, revealed only that he will continue as a GM ambassador.

His future as a driver was not even mentioned.

Lowndes meanwhile has declared only that he wants to keep racing “at a professional level”, which is a not-so-subtle hint that his Bathurst 1000 career is not over.

But which team will he be placed with? It’s a question to which Chevrolet Racing boss Chris Payne has a simple reply.

“Well, he won’t be driving a Ford.”

Lowndes is most likely bound for PremiAir Racing, which is soon to be confirmed as GM’s new homologation team as part of a strategy being orchestrated by Roland Dane.

Adding a wildcard for Lowndes, in a similar setup to which he’s been accustomed at Triple Eight for the last four years, would be a logical step for the Peter Xiberras-owned squad.

But GM isn’t ready to share any such details just yet.

“It sets up opportunity for him to continue to drive where he feels comfortable doing so and where we can create that opportunity,” Payne continued.

“So there’s a little bit more work to do yet as to where that might land, but safe to say, we’ve got some great partnerships and some great opportunities up and down the pit lane.

“Again, where he’s comfortable to be, we’re going to work and facilitate the best we can to keep him in front of the fans behind the wheel for as long as possible.

“There’s other ways in which Craig and we work, corporately with our brands, particularly with AC Delco and our trade program, and that will continue and grow.

“And we’re also going to look for other driving opportunities for Craig as well, like for example, last year when he drove in the off-road desert race in the Silverado.

“We’ll look at that for 2026 and see what else we can create for him in the future.”

Lowndes has enjoyed success on both sides of the Supercars brand divide, but started – and will seemingly end – his career with GM.

“It was emotional for Craig, and it was emotional for us,” said Payne of the moment Lowndes confirmed he’ll leave Triple Eight to remain with GM.

“I’ve worked with Craig since his very early driving days, I was at HSV when he first came to the Holden Racing Team in the late 90s.

“I feel that his heart is with GM through that Holden era and over 30 years of driving and 30 years of being a fan favourite, it’s just fantastic that we’re able to go forward.

“His demeanour and just the way that he conducts himself is very aligned with our values and where we want to go forward as a group of brands in Australia.”

As for how many years Lowndes will remain behind the wheel, Payne added: “I think he’s still got plenty left in him.”