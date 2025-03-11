Lowndes, 50, has this morning announced his impending split from Triple Eight after 21 years, having informed the team’s management on Monday afternoon.

A statement from the Lowndes camp notes that “Craig will continue to compete at a professional level in his career, with plans for 2026 and beyond to be announced in due course.”

It’s understood that Lowndes has elected to stick with General Motors and will likely race on in the Supercars endurance events for at least another year.

Lowndes’ decision appears another blow to Triple Eight, which has already lost its engine partner KRE and technical director Jeromy Moore to GM following its Ford bombshell.

“I have nothing but good feelings and great memories from my time at Triple Eight,” said Lowndes in a statement.

“I have nothing but respect for them as a race team, engineering organisation and importantly the people with it – at all levels.

“This has been a very tough decision and one that has taken a lot of time and thought to work through.

“Loyalty has always been a key factor in my time with Triple Eight, but at this stage of my career I think it is the best decision to make for my future.”

Lowndes was convinced to sign with a then struggling Triple Eight in 2004 by its owner Roland Dane, who cut ties with the team at the end of 2024.

The Lowndes/Triple Eight partnership netted Bathurst 1000 wins in 2006, ’07, ’08, ’10, ’15 and ’18, the final coming in the driver’s last full-time season.

Lowndes continued as a co-driver at Triple Eight for three seasons before being moved into a Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard program, mentoring a succession of young drivers.

“It is rare that anyone works with the same people for ten years, let alone twenty, so to be able to look back on two decades with the same racing team and all the memories we have shared along the way is very special,” he said.

“To be part of the team from their formative years and through to them becoming the powerhouse they are today has been the most fulfilling part of my career and during that we have shared amazing success together and huge milestones in my career.

“I can only say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been part of the journey, inside the team and beyond as well.

“We have a plan for the future and that plan includes continuing to drive competitively: however, right now 100 percent of my focus is on the Supercars enduros with Zach Bates in the Supercheap Auto Wildcard and doing the best job we can to get a result in both races.”

Supercheap’s current sponsorship deal with Triple Eight, including the wildcard program, is up at the end of the current season.