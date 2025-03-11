Lowndes announced this morning he will depart Triple Eight at the end of 2025, ending a 21-year partnership.

The fan favourite appears to have elected to stick with General Motors in the latest aftershock from Triple Eight’s bombshell Ford switch announced on January 31.

Lowndes joined Triple Eight ahead for 2005, which marked the squad’s second full Supercars campaign, before Whincup was recruited as teammate a year later.

The pair scored a hat-trick of Bathurst 1000 wins together from 2006, while Lowndes won again for the team in 2010 (with Mark Skaife), ’15 and ’18 (both with Steven Richards).

Lowndes has spent recent years driving Triple Eight’s wildcard, while Whincup has been team boss since his own full-time retirement at the end of 2021.

“Let’s all cast our minds back to 2005 when the great Craig Lowndes jumped into a Betta Electrical car, engineered by the late Campbell Little for Triple Eight,” said Whincup in a statement.

“That deadly combination went on to win Triple Eight’s first-ever race at Eastern Creek that year. One of many.

“From race wins to three-peats at the mountain, what an absolute privilege it’s been for us to provide you a race car to showcase your skills – a journey that’s continued much longer than we ever imagined.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this amazing partnership at Bathurst this year and can’t thank you enough for the incredible journey.

“May the Craig Lowndes/Triple Eight highlight reels live on forever!”

Whincup said he’ll cherish his two decades working with Lowndes.

“On a personal note, thanks for the ride, mate. You have been an incredible teammate, but more importantly, thank you for all the off-track laughs,” he said.

“I still can’t believe you smacked Jennifer Hawkins in the face trying to release a steering wheel!”

A Triple Eight statement did not address what Lowndes’ impending departure will mean for its current wildcard program.

Lowndes has fronted the entry since it was created in 2022, while a sponsorship deal with Supercheap Auto is also up for renewal at the end of this season.