The 50-year-old confirmed this morning that he’ll be leaving the team after 21 seasons, in an announcement that declared he’ll also race on “at a professional level”.

A subsequent GM statement now affirms Lowndes has extended his ambassador role with GM and Chevrolet Racing.

The GM statement does not, however, give any clues as to Lowndes’ racing plans beyond 2025.

“The ever popular, seven-time Bathurst winner has been an ambassador for GM’s Aftersales brands since 2018,” read the GM statement.

“In what is considered one of the longest running and most successful commercial athlete partnerships in Australia, Lowndes will continue to be the face of GM Aftersales including ACDelco – the most makes parts brand, the ACDelco GM Trade program, and other customer-based initiatives.

“In Supercars Lowndes will be focussed on this year’s enduro campaign, in the Supercheap Auto Wildcard Camaro ZL1, alongside Zach Bates.”

Chevrolet Racing boss Chris Payne added: “We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Craig Lowndes.

“Craig is the perennial fan favourite – even to this day, some 30 years after his debut.

“He has become the face of ACDelco to our loyal GM Trade customers.

“We have exciting plans for the years ahead, that will result in us working even more closely with Craig on GM Aftersales initiatives and Chevrolet Racing.”

Lowndes’ role with Chevrolet Racing is expected to include a drive aboard a Camaro in the Supercars endurance races, including the Bathurst 1000.

The veteran lines up for his 32nd Great Race start this October, equalling the tally of his mentor Peter Brock, and is a seven-time winner of the event.

Four of those victories have come with GM, while three were achieved during a nine-year stint with Ford.

Lowndes defected from Holden to Ford in 2001 before returning to the GM fold when Triple Eight made the move in 2010.