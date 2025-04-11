Supercars and local police are investigating the driver’s behaviour during the Track to Town activation on Thursday evening ahead of the Taupo Super440 event, Speedcafe has learned.

The full field of Supercars were driven from the circuit to downtown Roberts Street in a repeat of the popular pre-event promotion debuted in Taupo last year and later used at other venues.

It’s understood drivers were briefed by Supercars’ motorsport operations manager James Delzoppo ahead of the run, with strict instructions including a ban on any burnouts.

Percat’s Camaro, however, was observed breaking traction on multiple occasions, including in footage seen by Speedcafe.

The 2011 Bathurst 1000 winner’s actions raised the ire of local police, which flagged the issue with Supercars.

Supercars acknowledged in a statement that an investigation remains ongoing, while MSR declined to comment.

“Supercars is aware of an incident that occurred during Thursday afternoon’s Track to Town event in Taupō, New Zealand,” said a Supercars spokesperson.

“The matter is currently under investigation by Supercars, in consultation with relevant authorities.”

A monetary fine being handed down by Supercars is thought the most likely outcome from the case.