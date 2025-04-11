The Peter Xiberras-owned squad was a hot favourite to take over the GM HT mantle from Triple Eight, with its bid endorsed by Roland Dane.

However, Team 18 is now poised to be confirmed as the GM HT, leaving PremiAir to assess its options.

PremiAir media manager Richard Smith faced the press at Taupo in place of Xiberras, who is absent from the Kiwi event due to his son’s wedding.

“We’ve been with GM since our beginning here in Supercars and it’s always been our goal to be the lead GM car on track,” said Smith.

“In saying that though, we’re currently assessing what we’re going to do for 2026 onwards, what that relationship will look like.

“We are making significant investment in our future performance on the track. It’s a business and we have to look at all options that are available to us.”

Get the news direct to your inbox with the Speedcafe daily newsletter: Subscribe Here

Although appearing the most likely scenario, Smith said it was too early for the team to definitively say it will continue with Camaro.

“Peter is emotionally attached to GM, but this is a business, and we have to look at it as a business,” he said.

“What that will look like in 2026 at the moment I can’t say.”

With BJR now in the box seat to snag the second Toyota team deal, PremiAir’s only other option would be with Ford.

The Blue Oval previously stated it was happy to continue with a five-team lineup next year, when it loses Walkinshaw Andretti United and gains Triple Eight.

However, it’s understood that Ford is open to adding to its fold.

PremiAir would need to jump ship if it is to continue its association with Triple Eight, from which it has bought cars and parts since the team’s inception in 2022.