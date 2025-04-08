But the team’s owner, Peter Xiberras, has revealed he won’t be making the trip across the Tasman due to an important family commitment.

“I won’t actually be on-track for the Taupo Super440 this weekend and instead will be keeping up with all that is happening with the team with our WhatsApp Channel,” he explained.

“While I am of course going to miss being part of the action, it is for a good reason – my son James is getting married this weekend.

“Carmen and I are very excited to see him and his beautiful partner Jamilla celebrate their nuptials. It truly is going to be an amazing weekend on both sides of the ditch.”

James Xiberras is also part of the Supercars community, employed by Triple Eight as a workshop-based design and data engineer.

PremiAir’s 2026 plans are currently the subject of significant speculation, with the team no longer expected to succeed Triple Eight as GM’s homologation squad.

While Xiberras made a brief reference to the “big picture” in his Taupo event preview, he stressed the team’s immediate focus is on improving its qualifying form.

Drivers James Golding and 2025 recruit Richie Stanaway enter Taupo 14th and 23rd in the championship respectively.

“We came into this season so well-prepared and already have had quite a dose of how tough this category can be,” Xiberras added.

“If we can make these important improvements in our qualifying pace, that will certainly help us start off on a better foot and have the best chance possible to unlock that potential when it comes to racing.

“It certainly has been a busy period for the team with a lot of work going on behind the scenes in preparation for this weekend while also keeping an eye on the big picture.”