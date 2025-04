There’s plenty for Former Legend and AVL to discuss this week off the back of a fascinating Japanese GP.

They marvel at the brilliance of Max Verstappen and discuss whether McLaren should have let Oscar Piastri past Lando Norris.

Closer to home, the Supercars season finally resumes this weekend across the ditch. The boys preview the second ever round at Taupo.

And what the heck is FastDeli?

All is revealed in the latest Full Credit to the Noise. Listen now!