The 2015 Supercars champion took to social media today to confirm that he has been informed by the team that he doesn't have a full-time seat next year.

Winterbottom was out of contract, but widely expected to stay until rumours began to swirl in recent days.

UPDATE: Team 18 confirms De Pasquale deal

“To my supporters, the last 24 hours has been a whirlwind, as I was told that Team 18 signed a different driver for 2025,” he wrote.

“I don't really know what the future holds, I'm still digesting the news, but I know I can hold my head high as a professional sportsman.

“I have given 110 percent and loved working with the team crew and all the sponsors, you are great people.

“I truly value the support from my family, friends, sponsors and supporters, at a time when I need it most.”

The impending confirmation that De Pasquale is departing Dick Johnson Racing fits perfectly with long-standing rumours that Will Davison's place at the team is secure.

His teammate is widely expected to be reigning Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki, with an announcement on DJR's 2025 line-up set to come later this week.