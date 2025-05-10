The Matt Stone Racing Camaro made contact with the rear of the reigning champion’s car at pit entry as they returned from the end of the session.

As evident in footage published on Friday, Brown then appeared to brake, causing further impacts while in pit lane.

The case was the subject of a Friday evening hearing in which stewards concluded Percat’s actions were reckless, but not deliberate.

“Car 1 has entered the Pit Lane followed by Car 10 which has taken a different line and the gap between the two cars narrowed. The impact occurred, partially turning Car 1,” read the stewards report.

“Despite both cars braking there was a second impact and there was significant damage to both cars as a result of the impacts.

“The Authorised Representative for Car 1, Mark Dutton, asserted that the impacts were intentionally caused by the driver of Car 10, Nick Percat.

“Nick Percat admitted that the impacts were caused by his misjudgement but strenuously denied that he deliberately drove into Car 1.

“The cars having entered Pit Lane, the following car, Car 10, was obliged to take reasonable action to avoid contact and did not.

“The driving was reckless given that the impacts occurred in the Pit Lane where officials and other Team Member frequent.

“We do not find any intentional impact. The Cars took different lines and there is scope for the impacts to have occurred other than intentionally.

“We accept Nick Percat’s assertion that he didn’t intentionally make contact with Car 1.

“The Fine reflects the seriousness of the action of the Driver, and is in accordance with recommended penalties for such breaches.”